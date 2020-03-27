As faith communities have been ordered to close their doors during this time of crisis, congregations and leaders are using creative new ways to bond together in worship.
Take Maryville College, for example. Students are not attending classes due to COVID-19. The college, affiliated with the Presbyterian Church, holds a weekly chapel service from 1:15-1:50 p.m. each Tuesday and generally features music led by a student group along with a discussion around an annual theme presented by a student, faculty or staff member, explained the Rev. Anne McKee, campus minister. The theme this year is “The Road Ahead.”
In addition, MC also has had Wednesday communion services during Lent.
Now that the college has moved to remote learning, things are being done a bit differently.
On Tuesday, MC released a video greeting from the Center for Campus Ministry through social media and the Center for Campus Ministry’s Facebook page.
“It got 2,700 views and 43 shares,” McKee explained, “far more than a normal week.” She said it was nice to be able to make contact with alumni and friends of the college, along with current students.
The plan is to post a Tuesday greeting/devotional every week at chapel time, McKee said.
They also are carrying on the Wednesday evening communion service in a virtual way, through Zoom.
“A group of students joined and were able to catch up with each other,” McKee said, “but also share a reflection and to break bread in our separate homes. It was very strange, as communion services go, but we thought about how the bread, scattered, is still one loaf, and I think it felt good to everyone to be connected.”
McKee said the college is trying to meet pastoral needs as they arise and to encourage students to do what they can to stay healthy and help others do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.