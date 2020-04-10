Maryville College will offer a virtual Easter Sunrise Service at 8 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to tune in to watch on the Maryville College Center for Campus Ministry’s Facebook page.
The Rev. Dr. Anne D. McKee, campus minister, will deliver the sermon, titled “Again.” Scripture for the sermon will be Jeremiah 31:3-6 and Matthew 28:1-10.
Dr. Tom Bogart, Maryville College president, will play two Easter hymns on the piano.
“It is, indeed, strange, this year, not to gather at Lloyd Beach to mark the resurrection together, and it is little comfort that it is probably going to rain, anyway, which would have chased us indoors,” McKee said. “But we remember that the good news of Easter doesn’t ever depend on our celebration, but on God’s love, which, Jeremiah reminds us, is unfailing – in all times and places, in all circumstances. So we wish you health and even joy, as you find quiet ways to celebrate the resurrection, and we will look forward to the time to come, when we will gather again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.