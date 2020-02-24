The Maryville College Nonprofit Leadership Alliance (NLA) will host its annual Nonprofit Fair on Thursday, Feb. 27, in the William Baxter Lee III Grand Foyer of the Clayton Center for the Arts. The fair will be open to members of the community from noon to 3 p.m. to learn about nonprofit missions, service or volunteer opportunities, and internships or employment opportunities. There is no charge to attend the fair.
Approximately 50 East Tennessee nonprofit organizations are expected to be in attendance, including Camp in the Community, Emerald Youth Foundation, Keep Blount Beautiful, Knoxville Utilities Board, and Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission.
The event is sponsored by the United Way of Blount County.
For more information, please contact Amy Gilliland amy.gilliland@maryvillecollege.edu. or 865-981-8122.
