Nick Clifton, a history with teacher licensure major at Maryville College, was recently named a 2020 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. The students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
Campus Compact is a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education. The organization’s 2020 cohort — the largest group of Newman Civic Fellows to date — comprises 290 students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., Greece, Lebanon and Mexico.
The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. In the spirit of Dr. Newman’s leadership, all Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors may nominate one student from their institution for the fellowship.
Clifton is a Bonner Scholar who volunteers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa. He is also a member of the MC men’s basketball team who had a breakout rookie season in 2018-19, helping the Scots to their second-consecutive USA South Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.
In his nomination letter, Maryville College President Dr. Tom Bogart praised Clifton’s leadership on the basketball court, in the classroom and in the community.
“As a student preparing to be a high school history teacher, Nick is passionate about helping young people develop to their full potential and helping them understand the forces and events that have shaped our world,” Bogart wrote. “As a Bonner Scholar, Nick serves 10 hours a week as a tutor and mentor to young people in our community, promoting a healthy learning and recreational environment and interacting with students and parents to encourage success. He constantly seeks ways to strengthen our educational system and also to lift up young people who may not be noticed or encouraged to seek academic success.”
Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides the students with a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Each year, Fellows are invited to a national, in-person conference of Newman Civic Fellows and participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
In his personal statement, which is included on his Newman Civic Fellows profile page, Clifton wrote that “learning is the basis for change.”
“Our education is what exposes us to ideas and tactics that can only be learned within a classroom,” he said.
Clifton, who is from Sylvania, Georgia, wrote about growing up in a small town where teachers were not as equipped in the classroom as those in larger cities. As a result, students were not given proper tools for reaching success, creating a “detrimental circle of poverty.”
“I know I am not the only one who has experienced this,” Clifton wrote. “I work at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, where we serve under-privileged youth. I am working with students every day that faced many of the same challenges that I did. As I have continued my education, I have discovered that many minority students face the same challenges as me. The only way to overcome these issues is with systematic change.
“Continuing to develop leadership skills and broadening my education in public problems will help me one day provide greater enrichment to our youth,” he continued. “I believe that working with the Newman Civic Fellowship will further equip me to become the change that I hope to see in our public education system.”
