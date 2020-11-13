Even a pandemic could not deter Maryville College senior Enkhzaya “Zaya” Amarjargal from completing her planned internship in Ecuador. Instead of being physically in Ecuador, however, the internship was accomplished virtually from the MC campus.
“I was a remote intern in this Agave Spirit project,” Amarjargal, an environmental studies major from Mongolia, explained. She initially explored internship abroad opportunities through Maryville College’s Center for International Education, but after the pandemic hit, she was pleased to learn that she could continue to pursue this opportunity in a remote internship format.
Agave Spirit Ecuador is an integral project that has worked for the recovery of knowledge and enhancement of one of the oldest heritages of the equatorial inter-Andean valleys: the agave culture, all its uses and derivatives. Amarjargal said the main goal is to produce environmentally friendly products using Ecuadorian agave.
“Most people know agave as the plant for tequila only, but in Ecuador, the company tries to expose more of the cultural heritage of agave in the indigenous tradition of Ecuador,” Amarjargal said.
“The very interesting thing about this plant is that in the cultural heritage, the indigenous people used every part of the plant. They used the leaves and fibers for clothing and ropes and sandals and things like that. The root can be used for shampoos or soaps. The most important thing is the agave sap, which they use for several different drinks, alcoholic and also non-alcoholic.”
Amarjargal’s work focused on agave breeding methods and implementation of a nursery for reproduction of agave plants.
“The goal of the project was to have a small nursery for agave plants,” she said.
“The plants are reproduced by both seeds and roots. By seeds, the reproduction is much more genetically diverse, but they are not reproduced as often that way so they were trying to enhance the seed reproduction by creating the nursery.”
Amarjargal researched scientific articles related to two species of agave plants in particular.
“One is native to Ecuador and the other is native to Mexico,” she said.
Challenging circumstances
A remote internship provided its own challenges, especially for an international student at MC, far from her home in Mongolia.
“I was living in a foreign country, and there were so many things to worry about, but at the same time I was happy that I was using an adverse situation to my advantage,” Amarjargal said. “This internship was very challenging to me. It was remote, and I was isolated the entire time. One thing I learned the most is to conduct research on my own and to produce quality reports related to my research. Since I did not know anything about agave, I learned something completely new, plus I learned about the culture and met new and different people.”
Amarjargal completed the internship as part of requirements for her major, as well as Maryville College Works, MC’s comprehensive career preparation program that is integrated into the College’s curriculum. The College’s Center for International Education helps connect students with a variety of opportunities to study, intern and work abroad, including virtual internships and remote study options.
“At Maryville College, we strive to foster global engagement and international competencies across our curriculum, and we recognize that there is more than one way to do this,” said Kirsten Sheppard, director of international education at Maryville College, adding that the College recently received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language program to support these efforts. “We also realize that, for a variety of reasons, students may decide that now is not the only or best time to travel abroad. Virtual internships and remote study options still provide opportunities to get a global education, explore new cultures, engage with people around the world, and gain skills to help students launch a successful career. Maryville College has several partners who excel at providing students with unique and meaningful experiences that help build global competencies.”
For her project placement in Ecuador, Amarjargal went through Kaya Responsible Travel, an ethical travel company with a focus on volunteering abroad.
Dr. Mark O’Gorman, professor of political science and coordinator of the environmental studies program at Maryville College, describes Amarjargal as “a very strong student.”
“I would say doubly so because her homeland is Asia, so she has been succeeding in our Maryville College classes in an other-than-homeland location,” the professor said.
On a personal level, being so far from home during the pandemic was difficult for Amarjargal, as well.
“This summer, I really felt like I should go back home, but everything was closed, and everything was expensive for me to travel,” Amarjargal said. “My boyfriend is also from a different country, and our plans to meet somewhere were affected.”
Her biggest disappointment was that her family was unable to attend her graduation ceremony in May as they had planned (the spring 2020 on-campus commencement ceremony was postponed, due to the pandemic). “It was something that was really important for me—as a Mongolian, bringing my mom and sister to see me at graduation was very big and we were not able to do any of that. I think that affected me the most.”
Mongolia to Maryville
Amarjargal had planned to study abroad when she was in high school. After high school, she took two years off, working, learning and preparing for exams that would help her enter the United States, including English proficiency.
“The last year I was in Mongolia, I started working in the Education Exchange Company as the program coordinator, and in that company, I was working on the U.S. Department Program called Summer Work and Travel,” she said. “I was coordinating Mongolian students on coming to the U.S., particularly in the Sevierville area, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, to come for the summer to work as a cultural exchange.”
Her U.S. contact person was Maryvillian Howard Kerr.
“When I met him, I told him I wanted to go to the U.S., and he suggested I come to Maryville,” Amarjargal said. “I originally was accepted to go to a school in California, but Howard suggested for me to come here because I did not know anyone in the U.S. He said Maryville College was near where he lives and is a good school. So I applied, and I got a pretty good scholarship.”
Amarjargal chose to major in environmental studies because she found this major interdisciplinary, related both to natural science and social science.
She has been accepted to a university in Germany in a master’s program in sustainable resource management. “I would like to work in an international organization that’s related to sustainability management,” she said. The pandemic has made that plan more challenging, however. “I’m still working on trying to get my visa for Germany and trying to navigate everything that I need to do in terms of documentation.”
Valuable experience
Amarjargal said she is grateful for all the opportunities she has had at Maryville College.
“Maryville College is a really good college,” she said. “I like the professors and the academics a lot.
“I would like to mention that I received an education abroad scholarship from the Center for International Education’s International Programming Committee to participate in my internship, and I would like to encourage other people to keep an open mind and try different abroad opportunities through the CIE,” she said.
O’Gorman said the internship was valuable for Amarjargal, both practically and from an experiential level.
“When the pandemic changed MC campus life in spring and summer 2020, multiple barriers were instantly put up, especially for internees who had already put together internship opportunities off campus and internationally – and who saw those opportunities evaporate,” he said. “I am very grateful Casa Agave (Agave Spirit) was able to provide Zaya a work-around, connecting Maryville with Ecuador, permitting her to complete her environmental studies internship, which is required in our major. Practically, it helped Zaya stay on track to graduate. Experientially, the virtual internship provided Zaya an opportunity to gain some cultural and Ecuadorean/Latin American language exposure. I recall Zaya saying that she learned much about formal/informal online meeting management, decorum and professional-level participation while having to go online with work colleagues a continent away. And she was able to work on a project for Casa Agave that helped them with their sustainability strategy on expanding uses of agave.
“Of course, it is ideal that as many MC students as possible have in-person global experiences, whether through the many study abroad semester and faculty-student travel programs MC offers, interactions with our rich cohort of international students who study on campus each year (sadly, less so this year), and/or global internships,” he added. “When Zaya and I debriefed her internship at our exit meeting for the course, she had wished it was in person. But she was very grateful to be able to get the experience and to make connections that seemed impossible early into the campus’ pandemic pivot to distance learning.”
