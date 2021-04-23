The influence that Maryville College alumnus Rev. Dr. Tom Laird Jones has had on the Habitat for Humanity organization continues to impact his alma mater.
Blount County Habitat for Humanity is working on a collaborative build with area churches and faith-based organizations and a partner family who is currently in the homeownership program for Blount County Habitat’s 165th home. Maryville College is partnering to contribute both financially and through volunteer hours to build this home, said Amy Gilliland, director of community engagement at MC.
On April 10, Gilliland and Rev. Dr. Anne McKee, MC’s campus minister, accompanied a group of Maryville College students to assist with the construction of the home.
“We are able to do this in part because of the generosity of an alumnus of the College, Mr. Tom Jones,” Gilliland said. “Over the years, Tom has generously supported the engagement of the College’s students with Habitat for Humanity.”
Jones, a native of St. Petersburg, Florida, graduated from Maryville College in 1952 with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology. He also received his master of divinity degree and doctorate in ministry from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. In 1991, Jones founded Habitat for Humanity International’s (HFHI) Washington Office and served as the vice president of HFHI and the founding managing director of the Washington Office.
While in these positions, Jones was responsible for working with the White House, U.S. Congress, the United Nations, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Mortgage Bankers Association, National Association of Realtors, the National Association of Homebuilders and many other corporations, churches and national service organizations.
In 2005, he was named HFHI Ambassador-at-Large in the office of the CEO, a position in which he continues to serve. He also continues to serve on the HFHI Senior Leadership Team.
“It is gratifying to be an alumnus of a college that continues to motivate us all toward community service and provides college-years’ experiences, which has resulted historically in Maryville College graduates known for life-long service to others,” Jones said.
“Habitat for Humanity International is grateful for MC student and staff involvement in continuing to participate with the Blount County Habitat for Humanity affiliate in providing safe, decent homes in Maryville – and for the countless Maryville grads continuing to be important in Habitat ministries in all 50 US states and in many of the 70 countries of the world where Habitat works every day to provide safe, decent homes for all persons.”
Blount County Habitat for Humanity was founded on Sept. 1,1992, on the principle that everyone needs a decent place to live. As an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, this non-profit housing organization is operated on ecumenical Christian principles and is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.
Blount County Habitat for Humanity works toward its vision by building simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with the community and then selling them to income-qualified participants at no profit. Habitat homebuyers help build their own homes alongside volunteers, investing many hours of sweat equity. In addition, homebuyers complete individualized levels of financial training and mentoring as well as homeownership education.
Through its involvement with Habitat for Humanity, Maryville College successfully built its first Habitat home in September 2000. In recent years, MC has hosted an annual “Hammering with Habitat” day on campus, to build storage sheds for Habitat homes. Marketing classes have helped coordinate silent auctions for the Blount County Habitat for Humanity Restore, which resells donated items to support the larger organization and its mission.
Chandler Godfrey, a sophomore exercise science major from Summerville, Georgia, assisted with the build on April 10. He said he would “highly recommend the experience to anyone able and interested.”
“As a STEM major during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was refreshing to focus on some hands-on work that didn’t need some complicated scientific equation to complete. In just a few hours, I learned some practical concepts about building a home such as cutting energy costs by insulating wire holes or measuring and cutting siding for a house,” said Godfrey, who is also a Bonner Scholar at MC.
“I had a good time getting my hands dirty, and it is always fun to use hand tools when I can. Not to mention, I was proud to be a part of the program knowing that I helped create a home for a working single mother during a time where housing costs are on the rise and uncertainty is high for many. I look forward to further connecting with Doug Jenkins, the Construction Supervisor for the Blount County Habitat branch, for more volunteer opportunities on future build sites.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.