The Maryville College Nonprofit Leadership Alliance (NLA) will host its annual Nonprofit Fair on Thursday, Feb. 27, in the William Baxter Lee III Grand Foyer of the Clayton Center for the Arts. The fair will be open to members of the community from noon to 3 p.m. to learn about nonprofit missions, service or volunteer opportunities, and internships or employment opportunities. There is no charge to attend the fair.
Approximately 50 East Tennessee nonprofit organizations are expected to be in attendance, including Camp in the Community, Emerald Youth Foundation, Keep Blount Beautiful, Knoxville Utilities Board, and Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission.
The event is sponsored by the United Way of Blount County.
“This is an exciting event for our campus and our community,” said Amy Gilliland, director of community engagement at Maryville College. “It allows our students to network and explore career and volunteer opportunities, and it’s a great opportunity for community members to learn about ways to get involved and give back. The fair also exposes representatives from nonprofit organizations to more volunteers and provides a great networking opportunity among the nonprofits themselves.”
Nonprofit organizations can register for a table by visiting www.tinyurl.com/20MCNonprofitFair.
The event is a fundraiser for the Maryville College Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, which is part of a national alliance of colleges, universities and nonprofit organizations that prepares and certifies college students for professional careers in nonprofit management. Proceeds from registration fees will help MC students participate in the Alliance Management Institute (AMI), the national Nonprofit Leadership Alliance annual conference, which offers professional development and networking opportunities for students who want to work for nonprofit organizations.
For more information, please contact Amy Gilliland amy.gilliland@maryvillecollege.edu. or 865-981-8122.
