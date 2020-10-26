The Maryville Christian School Creative Arts Department has started the year off strong with two performances. The elementary school recently put on a performance of the “Agape League.” The “Agape League” is a musical about a team of superheroes who fight for justice. This is the school’s second production of the “Agape League,” the first being in 2014. The performance was directed by Farrah Westerfield, the MCS choir teacher.
The middle and high School performed “How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party (in Fifteen Simple Steps).” Suspicious characters and a murder mystery entertained the crowd. This performance was held at the Capitol Theater. It was directed by Julie DeBusk, John Evans and Tracy Moreno.
The Creative Arts Department held its first major production in 2012. It has since expanded and has held productions at the school, the Capitol Theater, Sevier Heights Baptist Church and the Clayton Center for the Arts. The drama department far exceeds expectations. MCS is a small school with a big stage presence. What truly makes it unique is the passion and commitment the teachers involved put into it. While the students get to shine on stage, there are so many teachers giving up their time to make these shows a success.
After last year’s spring production of “Beauty and the Beast” was canceled due to the coronavirus, the Creative Arts Department is glad to have been back on stage. While sad to have missed last spring’s performance, they are now looking ahead to this spring.
The Creative Arts Department is excited to finally be able to perform “Beauty and the Beast”. The performance will be held at the Clayton Center for the Arts. The MCS Creative Arts Department is glad that the show will go on.
