The competitive spirit of Maryville Christian School was in full force as the students participated in the annual dodgeball tournament and fundraiser. Dash and Dodge generated excitement as the students put together teams to compete in the tournament and picked fitting team names and t-shirt colors that represented their teams.
In order to play in the tournament, the teams had to find a sponsor whose name was printed onto the back of their customized shirts. The teams were allowed to recruit faculty members and alumni to join them to better their chances at victory, but only one adult was permitted on the court at a time. In order to introduce their team, students created hype videos intended to provoke laughter and intimidation. After the students viewed the videos, they individually voted on which video they thought was the best. There were two video winners, one from the middle school division and one from the high school division. Both teams received an advantage in the competition.
As the day approached, enthusiasm grew and the students readied themselves to play their hardest. On March 10, fans eagerly crowded into the bleachers to watch and cheer for their teams. It is always most fun for the students to be able to watch their teachers compete against each other and to reunite with the alumni.
History teacher, Mr. Dennis, excited the crowd with his blonde wig and ended up leading his team to victory in the middle school division. It was a close match on the highschool side as two teams, the Dirty Dogs and P2, went back and forth between wins. Eventually P2 pulls forward and wins the championship for the second year in a row.
Sophomore Jenna Denson, a player on the Dirty Dogs, commented, “Dash and Dodge is one of my favorite days of the school year. The competition and atmosphere is so fun to play in and I’m super excited to play again next year!” .
The elementary side usually enjoys an active day of running with their friends on the school soccer field but, unfortunately, due to weather conditions the Dash was rescheduled for a later date.
Although the elementary side was disappointed, they were still thrilled to be able to have their Dash day at a different time. Even with the poor weather conditions, Dash and Dodge was still a day to remember.
Trending Recipe Videos
Eden Vande Brake is a Maryville Christian School correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.