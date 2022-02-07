Isn’t elementary school such a fun time? The innocence of childhood is still present and wonder can be found in every place. Field trips are always such an adventure for all the students. It’s a new environment, full of opportunities. In the past few months, the elementary school students at MCS have gone on so many fun-filled field trips.
This month, kindergarten through 3rd grade went on a field trip to the Ripley’s Aquarium up in Gatlinburg. The students were allowed to explore any exhibits they wanted, whether it be seahorses, jellyfish or even sharks (which was a popular spot for both the students and teachers). It was a tunnel through which they could watch hammerheads and sawtooths alike. The tunnel was complete with a moving conveyor belt.
The students had a completely novel experience when they lined up at the touch tank. Moon jellyfish swam about, eager to meet the kids. The students’ eyes widened with excitement as they touched the jellyfish and laughed with their friends, seeing who could leave their hand in the tank the longest.
After everyone was done at the touch tank, the groups moved to a stingray exhibit, where a narrator told fun facts about the animals while a diver in the tank swam around with them. Once the narrator was finished, the aforementioned childlike sense of wonder suffused the room, and the students began playing rock paper scissors and trying to have conversations in sign language with the diver. How memorable that must have been for the K-third graders.
When people think of field trips, they usually don’t think of preschool; however, the preschoolers at MCS have had the opportunity to participate in on-campus field trips. Since they can’t leave the school for trips, the school has different organizations and people go to the kids to build for them a unique and creative atmosphere.
This month, the Blount County Fire Department visited MCS, bringing with them a firetruck and their dog, Smokey, who was dressed up as a firefighter. The students explored all the different parts of the firetruck and learned about fire safety. They were even able to see one of the firefighters in his full suit.
In February, Friendly Farms, a petting zoo, will visit MCS. They will bring pigs, bunnies, and chickens for the kids to see and pet. Parents are also welcome to come and see all the animals for themselves. Cassie Williams, one of the preschool teachers at MCS, says that it will be fun and exciting for the kids because it’s more of a visual learning experience.
The elementary side of MCS is packed with fun. In the coming months, we can only wait for more upcoming events. Let’s see what great memories these young minds will make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.