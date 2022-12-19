The anticipation of Christmas break filled the students of Maryville Christian School, as they had just spent the week finishing their final assignments of the semester.
Homecoming this year was planned well in advance by Director of Students Daniel Holden and Assistant Shane Vande Brake. Before homecoming could take place, votes for the homecoming court had to be counted. During lunch for a week, grades 9-12 voted for two male and female candidates from each grade, except for the seniors, who had three per grade. At the end of the week, votes were added up and the candidates who won were selected to be a part of the homecoming court by dressing up and walking out in front of the school in the gym, during halftime of the last game of the night.
The day before the homecoming game, a pep rally was held in the MCS gym to rouse people and get them thrilled for the activities taking place the following night. At the pep rally the cheer team, coached by Angela Hassenzahl, performed and led the event, preparing games and chants for the crowd to participate in.
Homecoming night began with a variety of food truck, including CJ’s Tacos, Penne For Your Thoughts and Crafted Jolt. As the students and faculty enjoyed their food, the junior varsity boys basketball team started off the night, being the first of three games. Shortly after, the varsity girls basketball team competed, followed lastly by the varsity boys, who generated the most enthusiasm from the crowd. The student section matched with specially-designed homecoming shirts, which GoTeez generously donated to the school, and festive Christmas pants to fit the game theme of silent night.
The theme of silent night is a tradition at MCS, where the crowd remains completely silent until their team scores the 10th point. This year, senior Tanner Jarvis scored the 10th point, causing the fans to explode with cheers and confetti. Sophomore Erin Smith commented on the experience saying, “My favorite part of homecoming was the theme being silent night. The few seconds of silence before the crowd went absolutely nuts at the 10th point. The buildup to the very moment was amazing. Then the deafening yells of everybody and confetti cannons was, dare I say, extraordinary! That celebration lasted for the rest of the night. Those are the kind of nights I live for.”
At halftime, the homecoming court members were called out one by one as they entered through a decorated arch. Each member received a Chick-fil-A gift card along with the support and applause from the crowd. Holden directed the crowd to provide the drum roll for the much-anticipated announcement of the king and queen. Naomi Atchley was crowned queen, and Jackson DeBusk was crowned King. Fellow classmates Carly Gattis and Jake Abernathy provided the homecoming sashes.
