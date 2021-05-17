Another school year comes to a close at Maryville Christian School with students being honored for their academic achievements. Awards were given in each subject in the middle and high school.
This included an exemplary award to the student with the highest grade in each subject and an outstanding award to the student the teacher felt put the most effort and work into each subject. The school also gave an Eagle Award to one student in each grade that is a Christ-like role model for other students. Middle school Eagle Award recipients were Lillian Myers and Sophia Narvaez. High school Eagle Award recipients included Kara Stewart, Carter Mabe, Kenzie Lewis, Cade Booker and Paige Damron.
Additionally, MCS inducted 21 new members to the National Honors Society. These members are Jacob Abernathy, Naomi Atchley, Dean Bailey, John Berkley, Savannah Carmack, McKenzie Crabtree, Catherine Crowe, Carly Gaddis, Lily Headrick, Ashley Hodges, Kristen Hood, Tanner Jarvis, Jeremy Knouff, Carter Mabe, Maeve Nickloes, Annie Rader, Josiah Reese, Mya Russell, Alana Weidman, Gus Westerfield and Juliette Wilkerson.
