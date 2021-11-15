Washington D.C. is an exciting place for students to visit, put simply. It is full of history and knowledge, and many other fun things to do and explore. This year, Maryville Christian School’s 11th grade students had the opportunity to visit the capital of the United States.
Julie DeBusk, the high school history teacher, oversaw the planning of the trip, as she does each year. DeBusk states that this trip is so meaningful because the 11th grade is “studying our Christian Heritage and this is sort of the culmination of the unit.”
Among the many grand sights to see, the students were able to visit the Korean, Vietnam and World War II memorials. Every class that goes to Washington D.C. gets to see these memorials, but this year, something new happened. The students went to two new memorials that just opened in the spring: the World War I memorial in Pershing Park and the Dwight D. Eisenhower memorial.
In addition to visiting all of these memorials, students also had the opportunity to visit the Air and Space Museum and the National History Museum, which are both awe-inspiring places. A simple Google search reveals just how interesting a visit to these museums would be.
Visiting the memorials and museums were notable experiences, but most students’ favorite event was going to the Nationals Baseball game. Lily Headrick, an 11th grade student, states that one of the most memorable experiences for her was “hanging out with everyone at the nationals baseball game, and getting to meet people at the game.”
Kristen Hood, another 11th grade student, writes that “Some highlights from the trip were going to the Nationals baseball game... and just, in general, getting to travel with our friends.”
The social aspect of the Washington D.C. trip played a large role in the overall experience. Through this trip, students interacted with one another and grew closer to each other. Presently, funds are being collected for next year’s trip, and the 10th grade class is eagerly anticipating their own trip, hoping it will be as fulfilling as this year’s trip. Only time can tell how great it will be.
