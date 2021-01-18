Maryville Christian School recently launched its annual giving campaign entitled A Bridge to the Future. The fundraiser is focused on purchasing a new curriculum for the school. To quote Curriculum Coordinator Dana Wallace, “We want to ensure that we are actively pursuing academic excellence today so that we can have a greater impact in the future.” The change in curriculum is designed to accomplish just that.
The school is moving away from Common Core curriculum to better address the developmental needs of the students. The new curriculum will provide a more holistic approach to learning that will aid students and will allow for greater growth. Students will not only grow academically but also socially and spiritually. A new curriculum is essential to helping achieve academic excellence at a developmentally suitable level and to better include biblical integration. This will help the school more closely align its learning plan with the school’s goals and philosophies.
The Bridge to the Future campaign aims to raise $100,000, which will pay for a significant amount of curriculum change. Tax-deductible donations can be designated to the annual fund and sent to Maryville Christian School at 2525 Morganton Road, Maryville, TN 37801, or given online at mcstn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.