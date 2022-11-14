Last Thursday, Maryville Christian School students and faculty participated in the annual tailgate event and purple and white game. Every year, as a part of the tailgate, a competition is held between LIFE groups.
LIFE groups are a distinct and important part of Maryville Christian School, as they provide a spiritual support community for the students. LIFE stands for “Live Intentionally For Eternity,” and each group of students meets daily to spend time with one another to learn how to live intentionally together. Each year LIFE groups compete against one another for the coveted big fork prize. The fork is awarded to the LIFE group that prepares the most delicious meal, which is determined by the judges.
This year’s winners were the Rumble Ponies, who were led to their victory by LIFE group leader and teacher Kevin Abernathy. They cooked ribs and grilled them on campus to add enthusiasm and buzz to the experience. Following the announcement of the best meal is the decision of who created and executed the best theme.
This year the Woodpeckers won with their theme of Waffle House. The group was guided by the art teacher and LIFE group leader April Davis. The tent was decorated with Waffle House red booths, banners and a chalkboard in front displaying the menu.The group also served waffles with all the fixings.
The tailgate provides an opportunity for the students to think creatively and stirs up anticipation for the upcoming basketball season.
The purple and white game allows the students to encourage the basketball players and initiates eagerness for the season ahead. The event begins with a three point shoot off featuring the boys on one half of the court and the girls on the other. After the shoot off, the faculty and alumni versus the girls basketball team game commences.
Basketball player and sophomore Julia Atchley commented, “My favorite part of the purple and white game is getting to play the faculty. We have a lot of fun, and the students enjoy watching their teachers play. I think the game is a good way to kick off basketball season because it not only allows the team to practice before the season, but it also attracts interest to the MCS basketball program.”
It is evident that the faculty game positively influences the players and students but, also, brings attention to the basketball team. The next game included in the night is the scrimmage between the boys basketball teams. The boys basketball team is split into two teams that play against each other for fun while simultaneously preparing one another for upcoming games. This game gives students the ability to witness the basketball players’ skills.
Overall, the night of the tailgate and purple and white game is full of entertainment and expectation. From the originality of the tailgate themes, the different varieties of food and the thrill surrounding the basketball games, tailgate/purple and white game night is a night to be remembered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.