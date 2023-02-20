A full-time nanny and children’s book author from New Jersey with no connections to Alcoa was invited and enthusiastically showed up in this community with a powerful message — a true lesson in perseverance.
Author Khrys Robinson arrived at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa on Friday afternoon, Feb. 17, with copies of her book, “Bella and the Great Picture Day.” She read to the elementary age children her story about a sassy kid who wants her personality to shine through on her very first school picture day. Bella puts on her favorite sparkly socks and heads off to school, only to be disappointed to learn the photo will be her head and shoulders only. She needs a plan. Then, as the photographer counts down, Bella throws her hands and feet into the air, getting the perfect photo of her entire self. Right down to her purple socks.
Robinson spoke to the kids about being original, special and showing their true selves. “I am wonderful, “ “I am amazing,” “I am me,” she had them repeating. “Me is all I need to be.”
The road that led Robinson to Alcoa started 10 years ago when she met Taryn Lee in a Facebook group and the two instantly clicked. Lee and her husband, Stephen, operate two businesses, one apparel company and one that supplies stickers. The Lees live in Chattanooga, while Robinson has lived for years in New Jersey, working in New York City.
Despite the miles, Taryn and Robinson have kept up their friendship on social media. Support for one another’s dreams and ideas has been a large part of that connection, the two said. Taryn is now supplying stickers for Robinson’s book promotions.
The author said she had written her children’s book 10 years ago, making changes over the years. She sent out inquiries to have it published, only to be turned down again and again.
That rejection made Robinson doubt that she had what it takes to be a successful writer, but she persisted. “Maybe I’m not good enough,”she said she wondered. “Maybe this is not what I am supposed to do. Let’s just see what happens.”
In the end, Robinson’s refusal to back down led to her decision to self publish, and she found an illustrator she adores, Stephanie Hider. Her book came out in December. She said writing to her is more than a hobby — it’s a passion she feels led to share.
“Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands,” she explained. “You have to push forward and make your own way.”
Taryn is the daughter of Sissy Ferguson, the former director of the MLK Center in Alcoa. When she read the book, she instantly loved it and worked with current Director Lili Brown and others to get Robinson here.
Taryn traveled from her home in Chattanooga to greet Robinson at McGhee Tyson Airport. She said Robinson is exactly who she thought she would be.
Those who read “Bella and the Great Picture Day” will get an inkling too. “She is basically a tiny version of myself,” Robinson said of Bella, the main character, right down to the wearing of quirky socks. Bella and Robinson also sport yellow glasses.
The message this author wants to convey to kids is to be themselves and love who they are. She said they also should be nurtured to understand it’s OK to be different.
Her third grade experience wasn’t like that, she said. “I was always made to feel different because I didn’t talk like everybody eise,” Robinson said. “I didn’t look like everybody else or run as fast. I never want kids to feel that way.”
While Robinson had never been to Alcoa before, she lived briefly in Memphis as a young girl and has also visited Nashville. She headed back to New Jersey on Sunday.
This is her first book published, but Robinson said she has 13 others and is working to get that second one published. “Bella and the Great Picture Day” is available online at amazon.com and other outlets. She hopes that children hearing her story will see that rejection doesn’t have to be the end of their story.
“If you get a no here and a no there, you might get a yes over here,” she said. “It’s about not giving up.”
