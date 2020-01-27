Medic Regional Blood Center is rallying blood donors to help The Pat Summitt Foundation in its funding of organizations engaged in patient care, caregiver support and Alzheimer’s disease clinical research.
Not only was former Lady Vol Coach Pat Summitt a blood donor, she was an advocate for Medic Regional Blood Center and the community blood supply. On countless occasions she worked to promote Medic’s mission and motivated her fans to roll up their sleeves.
As a way to say thank you and to recognize Coach Summitt for her accomplishments, Medic is asking its blood donors to “Give for Pat”. From Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7, anyone who donates lifesaving blood at any Medic blood drive will be supporting Coach Summitt’s legacy. MEDIC will make a $10 donation The Pat Summitt Foundation for every donor who donates blood. Medic has set a goal of 1,500 donors.
Donors can give at these Blount County dates and locations:
Monday, Feb. 3, Blount Memorial Hospital, noon to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Niles Ferry Baptist Church, Greenback, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6 at Walmart in Maryville, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7 at Papa John's Pizza in Seymour, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each donor will receive a $10 e-card to Walmart, Texas Roadhouse appetiszer coupon, Petro's coupon and T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.