Medic Regional Blood Center is urging donors to continue to give blood and platelets amid the coronavirus outbreak. Donor centers are located in downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville.
A donor cannot be tested for the coronavirus but Medic confirms that all donors are screened to ensure they are feeling healthy and well. Each donor goes through a mini physical that includes temperature check. They check for coughing, nose draining or if the donor is having a hard time breathing.
Blood collected at Medic is always tested for various infections diseases. According to the FDA, there is no known risk of transmission of coronavirus through the blood donation process or from blood transfusions.
The center has had 20 blood drives cancel in the coming weeks. That is an estimated loss of 515 blood products. There is no substitute for human blood. For a mobile blood drive list, go to www.medicblood.org.
Medic serves 25 hospitals in 22 counties.
