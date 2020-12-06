The public is invited to attend a Medicare Educational Workshop at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Participants will be able to ask questions about Medicare options. The workshop is helpful to those who are turning 65 in the next 12 months. The sessions are held on the third Tuesday of each month. To register, call 865-983-9422.
