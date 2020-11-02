Everett Senior Center is offering a free Medicare Educational Workshop at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at its location, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Those who are newly eligible or turning 65 in the next 12 months can attend and learn more about Medicare options. The pubic is invited; call 865-983-9422 to register. The sessions are held on the third Tuesdays of the month at the center.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.