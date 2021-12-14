A Medicare Educational Workshop will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Those who are newly eligible for Medicare or turning 65 in the next 12 months can come ask questions and learn about options. There is no cost to attend.
The sessions are held the third Tuesday of each month. Call 865-983-9422 to sign up.
