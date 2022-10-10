The public is invited to spend the afternoon with Lady Vols student-athletes at a fun fall festival from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Elvira’s Café, 4143 Wears Valley Road in Sevierville.
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to play basketball, golf, soccer and other fun games with the athletes. There will also be a fall festival selfie station, autograph sessions and a special Lady Vols-themed menu from Elvira’s Café.
Admission fee is $25 for adults (13 & up), $15 for kids 3-12. Children under 3 are admitted free. A special Fall Festival t-shirt and personalized player shirts are available for sale.
The event is sponsored by the Lady Vols Boost(Her) Club. The Boost(Her) Club was formed in 2021 to assist Lady Vols student athletes with NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities by local businesswoman Terri Holder.
Holder founded Orange Mountain Designs, a Knoxville area Lady Vols merchandise store, in 2008. The store began selling personalized player shirts in 2021 after the NCAA passed NIL legislation.
“We want to allow the fans to enjoy a beautiful afternoon in the Smoky Mountains, playing games with these amazing young women. The fans can have real, meaningful interactions, not just a quick autograph. The players really enjoy these events and meeting the fans,” said Holder.
Co-sponsors of the event are Elvira’s Café, Orange Mountain Designs, Harper Brothers Mountain, Rocky Top Mountain Coaster and Smoky Mountain Grocery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.