2022-23 school correspondents

The Daily Times welcomed a new class of school correspondents for the 2022-23 school year. The correspondents are selected by participating schools and file reports on activities within their respective schools that are published in the Life section of The Daily Times.

 Ericksen Gomez-Villeda | The Daily Times
Mohib Ahmed

Mohib Ahmed, Maryville High school correspondent
Amanda Burkhalter

Amanda Burkhalter, Maryville Jr. High school correspondent
Carson Coker

Carson Coker, Alcoa Middle school correspondent
Julia Crouch

Julia Crouch, Clayton-Bradley Academy school correspondent
Levi Deaton

Levi Deaton, Alcoa High school correspondent
Abigail Fox

Abigail Fox, Union Grove school correspondent
Jessie Garland

Jessie Garland, Greenback school correspondent
Colton Harrison

Colton Harrison, Carpenters Middle school correspondent
Emma Hernandez

Emma Hernandez, William Blount Ninth Grade Academy school correspondent
Jacob Honaker

Jacob Honaker, Carpenters Middle correspondent
Molly Lowe

Molly Lowe, Heritage Middle school correspondent
Ashleigh Morgan

Ashleigh Morgan, Eagleton College and Career Academy school correspondent
Ayla Shreve

Ayla Shreve, Blount Home Education Association school correspondent
Emma Tallent

Emma Tallent ,Heritage High school correspondent
Eden Vande Brake

Eden Vande Brake, Meryville Christian School correspondent
Emily Whitehead

Emily Whitehead, William Blount High school correspondent
Audrey Wilson

Audrey Wilson, Eagleton College and Career Academy school correspondent

