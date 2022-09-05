The Daily Times is proud to announce its 2022-2023 school correspondents, a corps of middle and high schoolers who will write articles each month for our newspaper.
The tradition is long-standing. Each middle and high school in the community, including public and private schools, is invited to participate. One student is chosen by the school to represent his or her school. They write about what is going in with clubs and organizations, concerts, fundraisers, school projects and other happenings.
In turn, The Daily Times pays them $10 per month as they gain experience in meeting deadlines and constructing a news story. They met here at the newspaper recently to get their instructions and have photos taken. Now it’s time to get started.
They are:
Mohib Ahmed, of Maryville, is a junior at Maryville High School. He is the son of Farrakh Ahmed and Naragis Zaib. Mohib’s favorite subjects in school include history and chemisty. In addition, he participates in Ethics Bowl, Student Council, Science Olympiad, Scholars Bowl and Model United Nations. Tennis, Key Club, Science Bowl, chamber orchestra and Mu Alpha Theta are also activities he is involved with.
Amanda Burkhalter, a freshmen at Maryville Junior High, lives in Maryville. She is the daughter of Kristina and Tad Burkhalter. She enjoys biology and also American sign language classes. Amanda does competitive rowing and loves to sing. She is a member of the Honors Society and loves animals of all kinds.
Carson Coker, of Louisville, is an eighth grader art Alcoa Middle School. She is the daughter of Selena and Chad Coker. Carson enjoys journalism classes and is a competitive swimmer. She also plays volleyball and is a member of Project Hope, Student Council and Jayteens, in addition to being a member of the yearbook staff.
Julia Crouch is a junior at Clayton-Bradley Academy and lives in Louisville. She is the daughter of Moya Myers and Jason Crouch. Julia enjoys theater, writing, reading and watching movies.
Levi Deaton is a junior at Alcoa High School and resides in Alcoa. Levi’s parents are Rachel Roberts and James “Jim” Deaton. Levi’s favorite subject is math. Drawing, singing and playing video games are favorite pastimes.
Abigail Fox, of Maryville, is an eighth grader at Union Grove Middle. She is the daughter of Greg and Jennifer Fox. Science is her favorite subject. Abigail plays clarinet in the band.
Jessie Garland will be reporting for Greenback High, where she is a senior. She is the daughter of Heidi Garland, of Greenback. English is her favorite subject. Her interests include Future Farmers of America, yearbook and FBLA.
Colton Harrison has been selected as student reporter for Carpenters Middle. He is an eighth grader and the son of Heather and Jeff Harrison, of Maryville. His favorite subject is social studies. Colton also enjoys singing, acting, writing and composing.
Emma Hernandez will be reporting for William Blount Ninth Grade Academy. She is the daughter of Rebecca and Israel Hernandez, of Greenback. Emma’s favorite subject is English. Her hobbies include reading and rollerblading.
Jacob Honaker, is an eighth grader at Carpenters Middle School. He is the son of Shannon Honaker, of Friendsville. English language arts is his favorite subject. He also enjoys jogging and writing.
Molly Lowe, of Maryville, is an eighth-grader at Heritage Middle School. She is the daughter of Jason and Angela Lowe. Science and reading are her favorite subjects. Molly also like to cheer, is a member of a swim team, president of Beta Club and a member of the track team.
Ashleigh Morgan will be reporting for Eagleton College and Career Academy. She is a sophomore and the daughter of Mindy Morgan and Jason Morgan, of Maryville. Ashleigh’s favorite subjects are math and English. She plays basketball, is a member of Student Council and works at Chick-fil-A.
Ayla Shreve is a sophomore with Blount Home Education Association. She is the daughter of Lindsey and Mark Shreve, of Maryville. Ayla’s favorite subject is English. She enjoys theater, dancing and writing.
Emma Tallent will be student reporter for Heritage High, where she is a senior. She is the daughter of Cory and Kelly Tallent, of Maryville. Emma’s favorite subject in school is science. She is a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys collecting vinyls and playing music. She’s also historian of the National Honors Society and a member of six different clubs at school.
Eden Vande Brake, of Knoxville, is a sophomore at Maryville Christian School and daughter of Matthew and Shane Vande Brake. Eden’s favorite subject is English. Her hobbies/interests include volleyball, art and reading.
Emily Whitehead, of Seymour, has been selected to report for William Blount High School, where she is a junior. She is the daughter of Mike and Tina Whitehead. Emily’s favorite subject is biology. She enjoys caring for and collecting houseplants and succulents. Her hobbies also include reading, collecting insects, cooking and baking.
Audrey Wilson will report on activities at Eagleton College and Career Academy, where she is an eighth grader. She is the daughter of Shea and Chance Wilson, of Rockford. Her favorite subjects are English language arts and algebra. Her other interests are volleyball, cheering, drawing and reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.