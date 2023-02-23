Men in Christ in Blount County has announced the recipients of the Trailblazer Awards for 2022 — Larry Ervin and Nancy Nielsen.
Ervin was born and raised in this community and began his love of music and community at an early age. Between singing with his family and starting saxophone lessons, his love of music began and a journey that lasts unto this day.
During high school, Ervin not only learned to play the drums, but was the first Black drum major at Alcoa High School, sang in church choirs and created/played in a band — 96 Proof.
After high school, Ervin attended Berea College and was the executive director of the Black Ensemble. During his tenure, the Black Ensemble recorded an album. He also created another band — Silver Fox.
While in South Carolina with his family, Ervin continued his love of people, community and music by directing the church choirs. Once he moved back to the Blount County area, his new church sent him to the Philippines five times as a missionary which was life changing. And, he also joined his brother’s band Smooth Groove. Annually, he has directed the Community Martin Luther King Celebration Choir, most recently in January.
Nielsen was born and raised in a farming community in New Jersey, and was exposed to farms and gardens growing up and developed a love of nature and the outdoors.
After completing academic studies in animal science at SUNY in Delhi, New York, she spent eight years in pharmaceutical research before moving to Ithaca, New York. where she was responsible for the management of a research lab and its graduate students. She moved here in 1990 and ran the research lab until retirement in 2017.
As a result of an invite to a H.O.M.E. Inc meeting in Alcoa, she began attending regularly and became involved with its community projects. She met Logan Hill and began volunteering on a gardening project to teach STEM to Alcoa Middle School students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.