When you have a heart condition or lung cancer, the best chances for survival include medical professionals.
It should be no different for those suffering from mental illness, said Trish Lockard, chairperson of NAMI Maryville, which stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness. Lockard said she got involved in the grassroots organization because of her own family’s history of mental illness, primarily depression.
“I have it, my mother had it and her mother had it,” Lockard said. “My mother’s mother took her own life after years of depression, before anybody knew. That was in the 1930s. Back then it was called the blues. Ultimately, she took her own life. That’s when you stop calling it the blues.”
Aubrey Vick, also a member of NAMI, is a licensed marriage and family therapist, specializing in perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. That includes issues before, during and after pregnancy. Birth trauma, infertility and postpartum depression are examples. She and her husband, Matt Vick, just moved their family to Blount County from Las Vegas and opened the Maryville Wellness Center.
She said postpartum depression has also been mistakenly called the blues, even when it lasts beyond the two-week hormonal shift that occurs in women after childbirth. Men can also suffer from the condition. Vick said it is completely understandable that people can suffer from depression after the loss of a job or a loved one. But childbirth is seen as a happy time.
“You are adding a human being to your family,” Vick said. “Why are we shocked when someone has difficulties?”
Vick has set up her practice to welcome moms and their babies. She wants to make it easy for the moms to get the help they deserve and need. She said she joined Lockard at NAMI to try to take the stigma away from mental illness.
“If you have a really bad pain in your side, you go to the doctor,” she said. “People struggle (with mental illness) every day and don’t tell anyone. They don’t seek help and it just gets worse.”
An upcoming event, the annual NAMI Walk, takes place Saturday, April 4, at World’s Fair Park in Knoxville. This will be the second year the walk has been hosted here. Last year 500 walkers participated. It is an opportunity to raise funds for the organization, which has walks in all 50 states, and to help people better understand the scope of mental illness and how to get help.
According to NAMI, one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year; one in 25 U.S. adults experiences serious mental illness each year. Despite those staggering statistics, Lockard said some people still don’t take mental illness seriously.
“It is just like a dysfunction of any organ in the body,” Lockard said. “The brain is an organ. The problem with mental illness is we don’t have any tests to confirm it. There are no blood tests or panel of tests. It doesn’t work that way so a diagnosis can be hard to prove.”
Because the brain is so complex, there are still things we don’t know about it, Vick and Lockard said.
Lockard compared the brain to a 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle. “All we’ve done so far are the corners.”
A NAMI-supported program called FaithNet is being offered in the community. This training is for pastors and ministers so they can better understand mental illness. Vick is working with a group to host a luncheon for members of the faith community on April 8 at Blount Partnership.
Many people will reveal problems they are having to their ministers, Lockard said. They will talk to them and no one else. “FaithNet will help church leaders be more in tune with signs and symptoms,” she said. “They can then guide congregants to mental health professionals and encourage them to seek mental health care.”
Vick wants to also get information out to new moms about mental health issues they may face. She is looking to add packets of information to area hospitals. Symptoms of postpartum depression can include rage and anger, she said. Those can impact family relationships in a big way, she said. NAMI reaches into the community with its Family-to-Family programs, a 20-hour program that teaches family members problem management, communication and crisis planning along with coping skills. Family & Friends is a 90-minute or 4-hour seminar that is appropriate for businesses and civic groups. Support groups are available along with a program for schools, called Ending the Silence.
The ripple effect of mental illness is staggering, Lockard pointed out. Nineteen percent of U.S. adults with mental illness also have a substance abuse disorder, according to NAMI. At least 8.4 million Americans provide care to an adult with an emotional or mental illness, and 37% of people incarcerated in state and federal prison have a diagnosed mental illness.
The financial repercussions are also astounding. Depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy $1 trillion each year in lost productivity.
“NAMI has a saying now that mental health is health,” Lockard said. “It is not separate. The brain is not something we keep in a jar on the coffee table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.