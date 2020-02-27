Six classes from Maryville High School, 1970-1975 are holding a reunion April 25 at the Airport Hilton. Tickets are $50 each. Evening begins with registration from 5-6:30 p.m. with dinner and program from 6:30-8 p.m. Socializing and dancing will continue until 11 p.m. Cash bar will be available.
Tickets may be purchased online at reunionmanager.net. Go to Facebook page MHS 70-75 Reunion and a link will be there. Checks can also be mailed to Patti Johnson, 1065 Regent Circle, Maryville, TN 37803. Ticket prices will increase to $60 starting March 1.
