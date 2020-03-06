Maryville High School students will perform a Side-by-Side concert with members of the Knoxville Symphony in a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at First Baptist Church of Maryville. This concert is free to attend and open to the public; no tickets are required.
Each year, members of the KSO rehearse and perform with High School Orchestral programs. This year, members of the KSO and will join Maryville High School students in ninth — 12th grades to perform a free concert including music of Marquez (Danzon No. 2), Britten (Simple Symphony) and Dvorak (Symphony No. 9). The concert is conducted by KSO Resident Conductor James Fellenbaum. The Maryville High School Orchestra is directed by Matthew Wilkinson.
First Baptist Church of Maryville is located at 202 W Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville.
