Maryville city schools have finally let out. It has been an eventful school year, to say the least. Students, however, now have the opportunity to relax and enjoy the loosening COVID restrictions without the stress of academics.
Many MHS students and their families have plans to travel this summer. Popular vacation spots are slowly opening back up, and many of us are ready for an escape. Several students have mentioned going to the beach, others to visit family. Either way, getting away for a few days generally helps break up the routine MHS students often get into during the school year. Many students, though, continue to prefer the idea of a “staycation.” Staying close to home and spending time with friends and family can also provide a relief from the monotony of everyday life.
While many will take advantage of the opportunity to take a break, some students have decided to keep working and give back to the community. Several of MHS’s National Honor Society students will be helping out at Sam Houston Elementary School. These volunteers will help with elementary school students that are attending Sam Houston Summer School. The high school students will aid with academic help, such as reading and mathematics, as well as electives, such as gym or music classes.
Overall, we have been through an interesting school year. Few things have been considered “normal,” but MHS students definitely made the most of what we were given. I think it is safe to say that we are all ready to get back to a sense of normalcy. Hopefully, with a good summer break, our students and our community will be able to have just that.
