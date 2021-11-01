Veterans and other members of the community are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day program at Maryville High School, set for 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. The program will take place in the gymnasium with reserved seating for veterans. Parking will be provided in front of the gym and in the New Providence Presbyterian Church parking lot. Attendees are asked to arrive in the parking area by 9:15. The program should conclude by 10:25 a.m. For more information, call 865-984-4275 or email Brett.Coulter@maryville-schools.org.
