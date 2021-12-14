Mid-week Music is presented every second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and performances are held from 10-11:30 a.m.
Singers and musicians who play acoustic instruments are welcome to participate. Any type of music is welcome. Light refreshments are available. There is no cost to attend or perform.
