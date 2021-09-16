A question from a curious Settler student to the librarian at Middlesettlements Elementary last spring led to a celebration next week of the school’s 40th birthday.
“It’s a big milestone,” said preschool teacher Brande Creasy, who is leading the committee planning the event from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Creasy was a Settler student from 1984-93, when it still served kindergarten through grade eight. “The halls seemed a lot bigger then,” she said.
In her 15th year as a teacher, Creasy has always worked at Middlesettlements. Three of her children are students today, and one has moved on to middle school. Her mother was a teaching assistant when Creasy was a student, retired and now is back again.
The school staff has included other mother-daughter duos, as well as sisters, but for those who live in Louisville the school community often feels like family, even for those without a biological connection.
With the party next week Middlesettlements wants to share “a heartfelt thank you” with a community that has always supported education and the students, Creasy said.
The school will have food trucks, free cupcakes, music by Adam Miller and an alumni basketball game with players, coaches and cheerleaders returning to the court. The PTO also will have special Settler T-shirts for sale.
To showcase what Middlesettlements has been like through the decades alumni are invited to bring to the school that night memorabilia for display in the hallways.
School staff began planning the event shortly after librarian Wendy Campbell shared the student’s question about how old the school is. They also worked with the city of Louisville on the plan.
Middlesettlements also is creating a time capsule for the school’s 40th year. There’s a rumor a time capsule already is buried on the campus, but Creasy said they haven’t found it yet.
