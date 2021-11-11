It’s 5 a.m., the best part of the day if you’re Gretchen Dietrich.
She can lace up her sneakers, run for miles in the dark and leave life’s harshness behind.
This 45-year-old wife, mother and daughter logged some really important miles this past Sunday, Nov. 7 — turning in a time of 4 hours and 25 minutes in the New York City Marathon, her first time there.
It wasn’t her first marathon, however; Dietrich said she’s completed about 16 of the 26.2-mile courses since 2007. Those, along with many half-marathons, an Iron Man competition and some 50-milers have put Dietrich in a good place, she said, both mentally and physically.
“Running is the best anti-depressant pill there is,” she said just days past her NYC Marathon finish. She said running helped her get through her divorce years ago along with a custody battle and other hardships. “It saved me,” she said.
But there is a battle she still wages within her physical body. The 1994 graduate of Maryville High School and now resident of Kingsport got the news more than a decade ago no one wants to hear. She has cancer.
“I have been battling cancer for 13 years,” she said. “I’ve been Stage 4 for 10 years.”
It was breast cancer at first that has spread to her liver, lymph nodes, bones and now lungs. She was only 33 at first diagnosis. A double mastectomy was her first line of defense. Chemotherapy and other therapies have been ongoing since.
Running for her is a “take that, cancer” fight song she’s been singing for years now. She’s completed two Marine Corps Marathons, the Knoxville Marathon more than once as well as ones in Nashville and Memphis. The Disney Marathon is also checked off the list.
Her best marathon finish was 3 hours 42 minutes in Jacksonville, Florida.
It’s almost as if cancer found its way inside her family and took its mightiest hold. Her dad died from it when he was only 42. Gretchen got her first diagnosis, this one adrenal cancer, when she was 2. Her grandfather died of cancer and so, too, did an uncle. Brain cancer claimed a cousin.
Genetic testing discovered a specific dominant gene that causes Li-Fraumeni Syndrome, Gretchen explained. She had it. It basically means the person with the gene will almost certainly have some type of cancer later in life.
Gretchen has a twin sister, Gretta Stephens, of Mississippi. She had a double mastectomy in the early stages of breast cancer and is still winning her battle. Luckily, she didn’t have to suffer through chemo, Gretchen said. Gretchen’s daughter battles leukemia and had a bone marrow transplant. She is doing well and is a freshman in college.
Running, she said, is a coping mechanism and a way to get above the worry when there’s a lot to worry about. Her husband, Scott, has run in several events with her, and so has Gretta. Mom Etta Caldwell, is of course one of her biggest and proud supporters. She and Gretchen’s stepdad, Steve Caldwell, reside in Maryville.
She’s lost her hair three times during the “hard chemo,” Gretchen said. Her hair fell out just in time for this most recent NYC Marathon. But she looked around at the others taking on the 26.2 miles and saw many of them had their own personal battles as well.
“Everybody has a story,” Gretchen said. “There was a lady on crutches. There were some doing this with only one leg. People with cancer. One man has run in all 50 of the New York City Marathons.”
As she got underway on the route, Gretchen remembers thinking about the journey, “this is tough, but it’s not anything compared to what your body has been through,” she told herself.
It took her five tries to finally get into NYC Marathon. There is a lottery if you don’t qualify at other marathons. This year she had the help of her boss at Fleet Feet in Kingsport. He was able to secure her a spot in the race, and New Balance even paid for her trip. She was accompanied by her husband.
She has a similar story to other runners as to how she got involved in long distances. She started out on the track team in middle and high school. It was mostly for fitness. That continued into college.
Then when someone who’s no longer in her life told her “you’re not really a runner” because she didn’t do the long races, she proved them wrong.
She went from half-marathons to marathons, 50Ks and 50-milers. “Just watch me,” she replied back to her doubters.
Now that she’s checked one more off the list, Gretchen is preparing for an upcoming 50-miler and also a 50K, back to back. That will be 80 miles, this runner said. She’s planning to give it all she’s got. That will be Dec. 4-5.
Like everyone else with a cancer diagnosis, Gretchen doesn’t know how her story will end. She said she’s had bad test results and medicines that quit working.
But almost like clockwork, or maybe divine intervention, there is a new drug and the hope it brings, she said. She keeps fighting for herself, her family and the next challenge.
“Running got me through this,” Gretchen explained. “Running kept me happy, positive and feeling like I wasn’t sick. I would say to cancer survivors ‘do what your passion is no matter if it’s running, dancing or walking. Just don’t stop living.’”
Even on the toughest of days, Gretchen says she still pushes herself; that includes feeling the pavement beneath her feet, preferably before dawn as her day begins — clicking off the miles.
“I don’t let my diagnosis stop me because the day I stop running is the day I let cancer win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.