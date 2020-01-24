Valerie Millsapps, director of the Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville, will speak at Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, Louisville, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Since 1986, the Pregnancy Resource Center of Blount County has helped women cope with unplanned pregnancies and consider their options in a compassionate and supportive environment. The Louisville church is participating in their "Baby Bottle Campaign" to raise funds for this ministry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.