By now y’all know I enjoy looking for new and improved versions of old favorite recipes.
I’ve learned, the hard way, some are improved and some aren’t. I found today’s version of gazpacho and decided I’d improve it. First, I omitted the corn, then I added a small amount of zucchini and a can of Rotel tomatoes with green chilies. I hope you try it and agree with me. Keep in mind any vegetable you can eat raw is usually acceptable. I do not add broccoli nor carrots.
I’d never made a loaf of zucchini bread until today. I love to dip raw zucchini, steam it, fry it, roast it, use it in casseroles with summer squash and sliced in green salad. Marie Nichols declared her zucchini bread recipe was so good, I had to try it. As usual, she was right. Smear a little soft butter or room temperature cream cheese on it right out of the oven. Eat both end pieces.
I’ve made the same chicken salad recipe for more than forty years. I have made others, on occasion, with fruits and nuts. But never one with green olives and strawberry jam. It is evermore delicious!
Gazpacho
4 ripe, yet firm, tomatoes, peeled and coarsely chopped
1 cup peeled and cubed cucumber
1 jalapeno, seeded, deveined and coarsely chopped
6 scallions, coarsely chopped
3 cups tomato juice
Juice of 1/2 lime
1-2 avocados, coarsely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Place vegetables in the blender or food processor. Pulse 3-4 times. Add tomato juice, lime juice, salt and pepper. Process until consistency of your choice. Cover, chill and enjoy.
Cook’s note: I used Roma tomatoes, omitted the jalapeno, added 1 cup cubed zucchini, used V-juice and added a can of Rotel tomatoes with green chilies, lightly drained.
Zucchini Bread
Compliments of Marie Nichols
4 eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
*1 cup oil
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
3 1/2 cups All purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons soda
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon allspice
2 1/2 cups shredded zucchini
1 1/4 cups chopped pecans
1/2-1 cup chopped craisins, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 9x5x3 inch loaf pans with Bakers Joy. In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add sugars, oil and vanilla extract. Beat until smooth. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Stir dry ingredients into the egg mixture only until well blended. Add zucchini, pecans and craisins. Divide batter equally between the prepared pans. Bake 45 minutes. Check with a cake tester after about 38 minutes.
*Marie uses a mixture of olive oil and canola oil.
Chicken Salad
3 cups cooked chicken, diced
2 ribs celery, finely diced
4-6 green olives, minced
1/4 cup, finely diced, sweet onion
1/2 large apple, peeled and diced (small)
Iceberg lettuce leaf, optional
For the dressing:
5 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon seedless strawberry jam
2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Make the dressing first. In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, stir together all the salad ingredients except lettuce. Add dressing. Stir until well combined. Cover and refrigerate. Serve on a lettuce leaf if desired. Alternately, chop lettuce and stir into chicken mixture just before serving.
Cook’s note: I use a ceramic knife to chop lettuce, slice apples, bananas and avocado. It seems to retard discoloration a bit longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.