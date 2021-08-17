Twenty-three years ago, Aug. 19, 1998, my first food column appeared in The Daily Times. That’s approximately 2,500 recipes. To me, planning and preparing the food for every column is still as exciting as the first. Thank you to all the readers who have said nice things about the recipes. A special thank you to Editor Melanie Tucker, who has encouraged (put up with) me, fixed my errors and defended me cause I write like I talk. Luvu!
Today’s abundance of recipes are the result of my being quarantined for days due to being exposed to the Delta variant of COVID. I escaped infection and am soooo grateful.
I watch cooking shows for information, not entertainment. I have a Kindle, a sewing machine and two cookstoves. I can entertain myself. For today’s recipes, I took inspiration from Sunny Anderson of The Kitchen and one of my all-time favorite chefs, Ina Garten.
Cucumber Sandwiches
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
8 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature
1 large clove garlic, grated
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
3 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
5-6 tablespoons half and half
Salt and pepper to taste
Sliced cucumber
Whole grain bread
In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients except cucumber and bread. Spread creamy mixture generously on one slice of the bread. Place cucumbers, overlapping slightly, on the spread. Top with second slice of bread. Cut in half. Serve immediately. Goes great with Tomato soup.
The sandwich can be trimmed, cut into quarters and served for parties.
Tomato Soup for One (or two)
1 fresh tomato
1/4 cup diced sweet onion
1 rib celery
1 cup V-8 juice, original or hot and spicy
Salt and pepper to taste
In food processor or blender, puree tomato, onion and celery with V-8. Season to taste.
In a small, heavy saucepan, bring to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer ten minutes.
Chipotle Aioli
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1-1/2 tablespoons chipotle in adobo sauce, or to taste
2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley or cilantro
1 medium size clove of garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chili powder, mild or hot
4 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
Salt and pepper to taste
In a small bowl, mix all. Cover and chill until serving time.
Use as a spread for sandwiches or as a dip.
Ham on a Bun
1 stick very soft butter
1/3 cup coarse grain Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons dill relish
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1/2 cup very finely diced sweet onion
Sliced deli ham
Small rolls, such as Hawaiian
In a medium bowl stir butter, mustard, poppy seeds, onion and dill relish together. Spread generously on one side of the bun. Layer on two folded slices of ham. Wrap, individually or as a pan full in foil. Place in the oven 10-15 minutes. Serve warm.
Ham and Cheese Biscuits with Honey Butter
For the biscuit:
2 cups self rising flour
1/3 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar or pepper jack cheese
3 tablespoons frozen butter
1 cup whole buttermilk
3 thin slices deli ham per serving
For the honey butter:
I stick very soft butter
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
In a small bowl, mix all ingredients thoroughly. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a cookie sheet with pam. May use an iron skillet. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and cheese. Grate butter into flour mixture. Stir in buttermilk. Divide mixture into eight, mostly equal, portions. Place on baking sheet or in cast iron skillet. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden. Brush tops generously with Honey butter. Add slices of ham. Serve remaining honey butter on the side.
These biscuits are not sweet, even with the honey butter. Serve along side soup, stew or chili.
Chicken Wrap
For each serving:
1 large tortilla, flavor of your choice
Aioli mayonnaise
Lettuce, optional
Tomato, optional
Smoked gouda, very thinly sliced
Fresh ripe avocado, sliced
Cherry peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
Cooked chicken or your choice of meat, sliced
Spread aioli as desired on tortilla. Place remaining ingredients on in the amount desired. Roll up: slice on the diagonal. Offer additional aioli on the side.
Banana Trifle
2 cups, crushed vanilla wafers or buttered, toasted graham cracker crumbs
1 package banana instant pudding mix (I used Sonic brand banana shake instant pudding mix)
2 cups cold half and half
3 ripe bananas, sliced
1 (8-ounce) carton extra creamy cool whip, thawed
Whisk together pudding mix and half and half. Set aside to thicken.
In a medium size glass bowl, layer components beginning with crumbs, banana, custard and half the cool whip. Repeat layers and top with cool whip. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Can be layered in individual servings, omit the cool whip on top and top with whipped cream at time of service.
