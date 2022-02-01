It’s not very sweet, not very orangey, the texture is slightly coarse but it is evermore good! You can add the glaze for more sweet and more orange. I’d rather toast it, spread on a thin layer of soft butter and top it off with sweet orange marmalade. It’s your bread. Enjoy it your way.
Nestles Nesquik is quick, mostly right tasty as hot chocolate but a little grainy in cold milk. Sugar is the first ingredient. Cocoa second. More sweet than chocolate. Making your own is preferable and there’s no unpronounceable ingredients. Dutch process cocoa mixes into liquids better, but plain ole Hershey’s will do nicely. I mix the dry ingredients, store them, tightly covered, in a cool place. They’re ready when the milk is hot.
I was sure I’d shared my version of beef cabbage soup with you years ago. Couldn’t find it. Just as well; today’s recipe is easy and delicious. If you want a richer, beefier flavor add a teaspoon or two of beef Better Than Bullion. That is the best stuff! The chicken is good too.
A fresh, crisp salad is good anytime. Homemade dressing is way better than bottled, but we don’t always have the time or ingredients to stir one up. Mine requires a food processor, scales, measuring spoons, cups and on and on and makes a number three warsh tub full. Semi homemade is a good way to have your dressing and eat it too. It’s a delicious dip for chips or vegetables as well.
Hot Chocolate
For the dry mix:
1/3 cup Dutch process cocoa powder
2/3 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Whisk together. Seal tightly.
Hot mixture:
3 cups whole milk
1 cup half and half
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a heavy saucepan, heat milks until steamy. Do not boil. Add vanilla. In a small bowl, stir some of the hot mixture into the powdered mixture. Stir well. Add paste to remaining hot milk. Return to heat if desired. Do not boil. Serve; topped as desired.
Marshmallows, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream etc.
Orange Bread
1/3 cup butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
Zest from one orange
2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup sour cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter a 9x5x3 loaf pan. Or the equivalent.
Cream butter and sugar until light. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Whisk together dry ingredients. Add dry ingredients and sour cream alternately. Beat only until incorporated after each. Stir in zest. Transfer batter to the prepared pan. Bake 40-45 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool 3-4 minutes in the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Beef Cabbage Soup
1 1/2 pounds ground beef (80/20)
1 cup diced onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 (28-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
2 (15-ounce) cans Bush’s Chili hot pinto beans
3 cups cabbage cut into approximately one-inch pieces
16 ounces unsalted beef stock
In a Dutch oven, cook beef, stirring to crumble, until no pink shows. Add onion; cook until tender. Add garlic. Cook a minute or two. Add tomatoes, heat through. Add beans. Steam or microwave cabbage until tender. Add to soup. Bring to simmer. Simmer 10-15 minutes. Serve hot.
Quick Ranch Dressing
2 tablespoons ranch dressing mix powder
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3-4 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons mild Taco seasoning powder
Whisk together. Chill 30 minutes.
