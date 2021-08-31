As we continue to cope with illness, isolation, quarantines and supply shortages, good comfort food is welcome. I hope you’ll try the tetrazini for dinner when temperatures are a little cooler. You can omit the mushrooms and the cheeses can be your choice.
Blueberry squares are just barely sweet. I added a big dollop of real whipped cream and served them at room temperature for dessert. I highly recommend them as a midnight snack with a small glass of cold Mayfield milk. They’re great for breakfast with a fresh cup of coffee. How do you suppose I know all that?
Pizza bread, like a lot of my recipes, lends nicely to your personal preference and what’s in the pantry or the grocery store. A homemade pizza sauce or good quality store bought, warmed a bit would be delicious for dipping.
As for gazpacho! For every person who likes it, there’s a variation of the recipe. Not everybody likes it. Being able to use your favorite vegetables makes for some very delicious and healthy servings. I added diced avocado to mine and loved it! You may substitute fresh lemon juice for the lime. Clamato for V-8, add tiny cooked shrimp and on and on. I strongly discourage carrots!
Chicken Tetrazini
8 ounces thin spaghetti, cooked al dente, according to package directions.
Fideo would work very nicely here. It is much easier to serve and eat already-cut spaghetti.
1 stick butter
8 ounces sliced mushrooms
1/2 cup all purpose flour
4 cups milk
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
4 cups diced, cooked chicken
1 cup Italian six-cheese blend
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a medium size Dutch oven, place 3 chicken breasts in water to cover. Add half stick butter and one tablespoon seasoned salt. Cook until tender. Cool and dice.
You may use rotisserie chicken or left over chicken.
In a large, heavy skillet, melt the stick of butter. Add mushrooms. Cook and stir until mushrooms are beginning to brown. Whisk in flour until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook until thickened. Add milk and broth; stir until smooth, thickened and bubbly. Add pasta, chicken and parmesan.
Spread mixture evenly in the prepared pan. Sprinkle cheese evenly over top. Bake until bubbly and cheese is golden.
Blueberry Squares
1 cup quick cooking oats
1 cup oat flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
1/3 cup shredded coconut
To make oat flour, spin one cup oats in food processor until fine.
Spray a 9x9-inch baking pan with Pam. Line with parchment paper if desired. Spray parchment.
In a medium bowl, combine oats, flour, sugar, salt and soda. In a small bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, butter and vanilla. Stir wet mixture into dry ingredients. Fold in blueberries and nuts. Spread evenly in the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle coconut over top. Bake 30-35 minutes or until golden.
Pizza Bread
2 cups shredded Italian 6-cheese blend, divided
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried Italian herb blend
1/2 pound Italian sausage, cooked, crumbled and cooled, optional
1 roll Pillsbury thin pizza crust dough or 1 roll crescent roll dough sheet
Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet. Spray the parchment lightly with Pam. Spread dough on parchment. Toss one cup cheese with seasonings. Sprinkle cheese mixture evenly on bottom half of the dough. Sprinkle sausage evenly over cheese, it using. Fold top half over bottom. Seal edges. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Cut into 6-8 strips, almost to the bottom crust. Bake 18-20 minutes or until puffed and golden. Serve warm.
Gazpacho
4 cups V-8 juice of your choice
1/2 cup coarsely chopped onion
1 green bell pepper, coarsely chopped
1 English cucumber, peeled and coarsely chopped
1 small, firm zucchini, coarsely chopped
1 small, firm yellow squash, coarsely chopped
2 cups chopped tomatoes
1 clove garlic, grated
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried tarragon
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley
1 teaspoon sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Hot sauce, red pepper flakes, cayenne to taste and optional
Place about one-third of the vegetables into a blender or food processor. Add enough V-8 to make processing possible. Pulse until it reaches desired consistency. Pureed is undesirable! Pour into another container and continue with two more batches, adding the garlic, lime juice, red wine vinegar, tarragon, basil, parsley, sugar and red pepper flakes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Chill thoroughly before serving. Good with seasoned crackers, croutons, a grilled cheese sandwich, a BLT or a spoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.