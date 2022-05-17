Some of you remember me encouraging you to buy one, or two, of Sonia Byrd’s cookbook, “RECIPES OLD and NEW, The Byrd Collection.” Upon learning all the proceeds go to a local charity, y’all stepped up and bought many of them. Thank you!
My friend is downsizing and still has about 100 books. I’m through encouraging. I’m nagging. Come by 1108 W. Broadway, Maryville or call (865-983-7711) and get the rest of them. Please.
She does not want to move them a third time. There are approximately 1,000 recipes. The book is $10. I’ll mail them if necessary. Include $5 for one book and $7.50 for two.
Today’s recipes are from the book. All were easy and delicious. I especially loved the cocktail sauce. It has just the right amount of horseradish and the hot sauce is optional. I omitted it in my preparation.
Be patient with the custard sauce.
Too high heat will cause it to curdle. Remove it from the heat as soon as the mixture will coat the back of a spoon. It will thicken as it cools. It is not too sweet and will add deliciousness to bread pudding, pound cake, fresh fruit or a spoon.
I suspect there’s a scoosh too much shortening in my pastry crust recipe. Only one of my little jelly pastries stayed together. Nonetheless, they are wonderful.
If you are familiar with any store bought pie crust, try it with these. Be sure to use a marmalade, or preserves. Jelly is sure to melt and run everywhere.
P.S. I should have assembled them according to the recipe instructions, but those little cut, fold and crimp thingies are so cute.
Bread Pudding
Olivia’s recipe
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
Pinch of salt
8 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
4 cups half and half
8 cups cubed croissants
In a large bowl, whisk together sugars, salt, eggs, vanilla and half and half. Stir in bread cubes. Cover and set aside at least one hour. Refrigerate several hours, if desired.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish or individual ramekins with Pam. Pour mixture almost to the top. Set in a water bath. Place in the oven. Bake until golden and puffed. Remove, cool completely. The pudding will deflate as it cools. Serve with vanilla sauce, caramel sauce, whipped cream or plain.
Plain Soft Custard
2 cups milk
2 eggs
1/8 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
In the top of a double boiler, scald milk. Beat together eggs, sugar and salt. Add hot milk to the egg mixture; mix thoroughly and return to the top of the double boiler. Cook over hot water, stirring constantly, until the mixture coats the back of a spoon . Add vanilla. If a thinner sauce is desired. Stir in a little cream.
Jelly Pastries
Plain pie dough
Jam, preserves or marmalade
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Spray lightly with Pam.
Roll out pastry to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into four-inch circles. Put tablespoon of jam in the middle. Moisten the edge, cover with another circle. Press edge together with a fork. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden.
Cocktail Sauce
1 cup tomato catsup
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
1/4 teaspoon tobacco
1 teaspoon grated onion, optional
In a small bowl, mix all ingredients thoroughly. Cover and chill completely. Yields about 1 1/4 cups
