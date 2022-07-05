With moving vans in my very near future, I’m not restocking my pantry. I’m using what I find. Wouldn’t you know, it must be a banner year for blueberries. Of course, the only cooked blueberry I’ll eat is in a muffin or breakfast casserole. Use whatever cake mix you find in your pantry.
I reckon any cake mix will do for the cookies as well. My last recipe for German chocolate cookies tasted great, but they were a little too crunchy, even for me. You’ll like these.
One of my favorite things about catering — invariably somebody will request something I’ve never made or haven’t made in dog years. Welcome overnight vegetable casserole. You can add or omit vegetables, but it’s good with anything.
Vegetable breakfast casserole
12 ounces, shredded, Italian six cheese blend
3 tablespoons butter
2 cups chopped broccoli
1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup finely diced sweet onion
8 eggs
1 3/4 cups half and half
1/2-1 teaspoon dried Italian herb seasoning blend
Shredded cheddar
3 cups baby spinach/baby kale blend
In a large skillet, melt butter. Add onions, mushrooms, garlic and broccoli. Saute until onions are tender and mushrooms have some color. Add spinach-kale mixture. Stir until wilted.
In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, half and half and Italian seasoning.
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Scatter two cups six cheese blend evenly in the bottom. Spread vegetables over cheese. Pour egg mixture over vegetables. Sprinkle with the remaining six cheese blend and a handful of cheddar, if desired. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate over night. In the a.m. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until mixture is set and cheese is golden.
German chocolate cake mix cookies
1 (15.25) ounce German chocolate cake mix
2 eggs
1/2 cup oil
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup shredded coconut
1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Stir together cake mix, eggs, oil and vanilla. Stir in coconut, chocolate chips and pecans. Dip by fat tablespoons onto the prepared cookie sheet. Bake 9-12 minutes or until edges are crisp and centers are semi soft. Cool on the cookie sheet five minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Lemon Custard Ice Cream
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1 cup half and half
1 cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon fine salt
5 teaspoons lemon zest
6 egg yolks
3/4 cup fresh lemon juice, strained
In a medium size, heavy sauce pan, whisk together cream, half and half, sugar, salt and zest. Bring to barely boiling. Reduce heat immediately. Whisk together yolks. Gradually add yolks to the creamed mixture, whisking constantly. Return to heat and cook until mixture coats the back of a spoon. Stir in strained lemon juice. Strain custard into a bowl. Cover and chill. When chilled, freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions for your ice cream maker.
Cake Mix Blueberry Muffins
1 French Vanilla cake mix
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
3 eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 cup oil
2/3 cup milk
2 cups blueberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with pam. In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. In a medium bowl, whisk together wet ingredients. Stir wet ingredients into the dry until smooth and creamy. Fold in the blueberries. Fill muffin tins 3/4 full. Bake 15-20 minutes or until edges are golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
Cook’s note: Please taste the lemon custard whilst it’s hot. I didn’t; so it was too tart, even for my taste. You can stir in a bit more sugar whilst it’s still hot without spoiling the smooth custard.
