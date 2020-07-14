I may be the only person in the world who has never eaten traditional nachos. I’ve made a few dishes that were close relatives to them though. I have only one other recipe using Velveeta. You can substitute with any cheese and it’s delicious. This one is too! It can easily be served with rotisserie chicken or without any chicken. It does not hold over well because the pasta soaks up all the juices and makes it too dry to reheat. Cover any leftovers in individual servings for best reheating results. And reheat, gently, in the microwave.
The cheddar biscuits are not close relatives to the popular biscuit served at Red Lobster, but they are evermore delicious. Fresh or dried herbs could be substituted or added to the salt on top. I used only Kosher salt and was a little heavy-handed for my taste. Sprinkle lightly. They might be better left for a dinner that’s not already cheesy.
I’ll probably never know if the broccoli salad holds over well. I didn’t let it set any time before serving and I ate the leftovers for a midnight snack.
Unlike most breakfast casseroles, our recipe today is ready to bake as soon as it’s assembled. I suggest prepping all the ingredients the night before to make getting it to the table faster at serving time. If your oven has a delayed start setting, you can even have it preheated as soon as you assemble the casserole. You know, otherwise sweet dispositioned people are sometimes grumpy when they’re hungry. Just sayin’.
Nacho Chicken
8 ounces penne pasta, cooked al dente according to the package directions
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup diced onion
1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced, optional
2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
16 ounces Velveeta, cubed
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (10-ounce) can rotel tomatoes
4 ounces chopped green chilies
4 cups chopped, cooked chicken
1 cup shredded cheese, of your choice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a large Dutch oven, melt butter.
Add onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until onions and peppers are tender.
Add Velveeta, rotel tomatoes, green chilies and diced tomatoes Stir until Velveeta is melted.
Add chicken and pasta.
Transfer to the prepared baking dish.
Cover loosely with foil. Bake 20-25 minutes or until bubbly.
Remove foil; top with additional cheese if desired. Bake until cheese is melted.
Cook’s note: If the casserole looks dry when you remove the foil, gently stir in a half cup or so of chicken broth.
Broccoli Salad
2 pounds broccoli florets, chopped
1/2 cup diced sweet or red onion
1/2 pound crisp bacon, chopped
8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons white vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
In a large bowl, toss together broccoli, onion and cheese.
In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper.
Pour dressing over vegetables.
Stir until coated.
Add tomatoes and stir gently.
Cover and refrigerate up to eight hours.
Stir in bacon just before serving.
Breakfast Casserole
1 pound cooked, crisp, well drained bacon, chopped
1 cup chopped onion
6 eggs, slightly beaten
4 cups Southern style hash browns, thawed
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups small curd cottage cheese
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chiles
diced cooked ham or cooked, well drained sausage may be used.
A combination of green, red and yellow bell peppers may be used.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a large bowl, stir all ingredients together.
Spread evenly in the prepared pan.
Top with more cheese if desired.
Bake 30-40 minutes.
Buttermilk Cheddar Biscuits
2 cups all purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 1/2 sticks cold butter, cut into small cubes
1/2 cup cold buttermilk
1 large egg
1 cup shredded sharp (or extra sharp) cheddar cheese
1 egg, beaten with a tablespoon of water
Kosher salt, optional
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with Pam.
With a mixer, on low, beat flour, baking powder, salt and butter until reduced to pea-size pieces.
Beat egg and buttermilk lightly; add to flour mixture. Beat only until moist.
Add cheese and beat only until combined.
Remove dough to a lightly floured surface.
Form in to a rectangle. Cut into squares.
Place on the prepared baking sheet. Brush lightly with the water and egg mixture. Sprinkle lightly with salt.
Bake 20-25 minutes until golden.
