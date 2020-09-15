It isn’t just for Thanksgiving anymore. I love most anything pumpkin; most anytime. I’ve been known to make pumpkin pie in July. I point out canned pumpkin puree is already cooked. You could eat it right out of the can. Even I don’t like pumpkin that well. I strongly recommend using a 10-inch pie pan for this recipe. As you can see in the picture, it barely fit in the nine-inch I used. I also recommend using the recipe below to make your own pumpkin pie spice or buy a jar already blended. I use a blend from Penzeys that I really like. Making your own gives you opportunity to adjust the amounts of each spice to your taste.
If your bread machine isn’t at my house, I hope you will make the cinnamon bread. Keep in mind yeast bread don’t like spices, herbs nor too much cheese in the dough. Your circles of dough will separate from each other in the baking, but that doesn’t harm the taste one bit. We’ll do a recipe that isn’t rolled sometime soon.
I think half the folks in Easley, South Carolina, love Marie Nichols’ black walnut chess bars. Sick folks, elderly and the currently homebound may find them on their doorstep. Marie says you can use half English walnuts, but why would you?
Did you notice, they can be made using the same bowl? One less dirty dish ...
Bread Machine Cinnamon Swirl Bread
For the bread:
1 cup milk
2 eggs
1/4 cup butter at room temperature
4 cups bread flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons yeast
Place ingredients in the bread machine according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Select dough setting.
For the filling:
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Mix and set aside.
2 tablespoons very soft butter
Powdered sugar, optional
When dough is finished, punch down, cover and let rest 10 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 9x5x3 inch bread pans with Pam. Remove dough from the bread canister; divide in half. Roll each half into a rectangle about half inch thick. Spread half the butter on the surface. Sprinkle each generously with the cinnamon mixture and half the nuts. Roll tightly, pinch edges together. Place in the prepared pans. Brush tops with butter, sprinkle with any remaining cinnamon mixture. Cover and let raise until almost double. Bake 30 minutes or until golden. To serve, slice and sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar, if desired.
Marie Nichols’ Black Walnut Chess Bars
4 eggs
1 stick butter, melted
1 box Vanilla cake mix
2 cups powdered sugar
12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup chopped black walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a microwave safe bowl, melt butter. Beat in one egg. Add cake mix and mix thoroughly. Press mixture evenly in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle walnuts over crust. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add the three eggs, powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Pour over the crust. Bake 25-30 minutes. Cool, cut into bars, enjoy!
Two-Layer Pumpkin Pie
1 (9-10 inch) graham cracker crust
Layer No. 1
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon sugar
About 3/4 of an eight ounce carton of extra creamy cool whip
Whisk together cream cheese, milk and sugar until smooth. Fold in cool whip. Spoon into the crust and spread evenly.
Layer No. 2
1 cup half and half
2 (3.4 ounce) cheesecake flavor Jello instant pudding mixes
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
In a medium bowl, whisk together half and half and pudding mix until smooth and thickened. Add pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla. Whisk until thoroughly blended. Spoon over cream cheese layer and spread evenly. Cover and refrigerate several hours. To serve: Top with a dollop of whipped cream.
Homemade Pumpkin pie spice
4 teaspoons cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoons allspice
2 teaspoons ginger
1 teaspoon cloves
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Whisk together, seal in a small jar. Keep in a cool place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.