My little house is beginning to take shape. Thanks to Kay, Jason, Bryson, Dustin, Jackson and a shoehorn.
I do not miss arising at 4:30 a.m., going to the grocery store in the dark, in the rain nor cooking in a 90 degree kitchen all summer. I do miss y’all!
I am enjoying the extra time to prepare some different recipes. I promise I won’t go far from our usual simple offerings. The BLT Dip takes a little more time and effort, but it is so worth it. It can be prepared ahead and reheated. Reheat it in the oven so the cheese don’t get rubbery.
The Skillet Burrito can be reheated as well. Add a little beef stock or broth if desired.
I think I shared a recipe for fajita seasoning with you some time ago. Here’s another so you don’t have to hunt the first one.
When I make the Hawaiian Sweet Bread again, I’ll let it bake in the bread machine. It is possible to make it into rolls, as I said in the recipe. It is more like batter, as I said in the recipe. Did you get the message? It’s a sticky mess! Make it easy and it bake in the machine. It is so tasty! I toasted it and used it for crostinis with the BLT dip.
Skillet Burrito
1 tablespoon cooking oil
1 pound ground beef (80/20% has the best flavor. Draining after cooking is optional)
1 tablespoon fajita seasoning or to taste
1 (15-ounce) can Bushes chili hot pinto beans
1 (8-ounce) jar salsa
1 cup cooked rice
1/2 cup Mexican cheese blend
Cook beef, stirring frequently, until no pink shows. Stir in seasoning, beans, salsa and rice. Top each serving with cheese blend. Offer tacos, tortillas or tortilla chips.
BLT Dip
8 slices bacon, cooked until crisp
Drain, chop and set aside
1 pint cherry tomatoes
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
3 ounces shredded sharp cheddar, at room temperature
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 garlic clove, crushed to paste
Toasted bread of your choice
In a medium bowl, mix cheeses, sour cream and mayonnaise.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss the tomatoes and garlic in bacon drippings. Spread tomatoes on a sheet pan. Bake until they burst and show some color. Stir half into the cheese mixture. Reduce heat to 350 degrees. Spoon mixture into an 8x8 inch baking dish , or the equivalent, bake until bubbly. Top with crumbled bacon and remaining roasted tomatoes. Spoon into lettuce, if desired, and enjoy with chips, crackers or bread.
Hawaiian Sweet Bread
Bread machine version
1 cup warm water (105-110 degrees)
3 cups all purpose flour
2 tablespoons nonfat dry milk powder
3 teaspoons yeast
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
5 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons instant potato flakes
1/4 teaspoon lemon extract
2 eggs
Add ingredients to the bread machine canister according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Select dough setting or medium crust.
If you choose dough setting, remove finished dough to a well greased 9x13 baking dish.
Cut into 16 pieces. Allow to raise about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake until golden. Brush tops with melted butter if desired. Turn out onto a wire rack to cool slightly. Eat all the corner ones with more butter.
The dough is more like batter. Cutting it into sixteen pieces won’t look like it will separate, but it will make serving somewhat easier.
Fajita Seasoning
2 teaspoons chili powder, hot or mild
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne, optional
Mix all together. Store in a well-sealed jar.
