I’ve learned a few things lately, in the midst of moving myself. You can scramble a right tasty egg in the microwave. I’ll add butter, salt and pepper next time. McDonald’s coffee ain’t exactly Vienna’s Ethiopian, but it’s still a fine cup of coffee. I still make the best pizza I ever tasted, but I ate every crumb of a Papa John’s medium vegetable. I’m grateful for the knowledge, and I’m not nearly as snooty as I was two (long) weeks ago.
Obviously, today’s recipes are quick and simple but very tasty. Strawberry quesadillas are breakfast, in a pinch, a delightful brunch dessert or just a snack. Pumpkin enchiladas fill the same bill. Strawberries and pumpkin are healthy. Cream cheese counts as dairy.
Stir fried vegetables with pasta and cheese are my new favorite dish. Apple crisp dump cake almost beat out tiramisu.
Dottie Kidd is one of my favorite cooks, but y’all knew that. I’m sharing her delicious apple butter recipe with you cause you need it. I don’t. I have Dottie, and she always shares. If you’re a child of the fifties and later, you may have had Bama apple butter on a biscuit. I was so “put out” when I learned it had been discontinued. Dottie’s tastes even better but I’m still “put out” at them other folks.
Cheesecake Enchiladas
6 inch flour tortillas
For the filling:
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
8 ounces extra creamy cool whip
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, pumpkin and spice until well blended and smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. Chill until firm. Spoon about 1/3 cup slightly off center onto each tortilla. Roll, place on a serving plate, seam side down. Repeat with remaining filling. Cover and refrigerate. Do not make very far ahead. Flour tortillas get soggy quickly.
For the topping:
6 tablespoons melted butter
2 tablespoons sugar
3/4 -1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Caramel sauce, slightly warm
Brush melted butter over each enchilada. Stir together sugar and spice. Sprinkle spice mixture over enchiladas, to taste. Drizzle caramel sauce to taste over each. Serve immediately.
Apple Crisp Dump Cake
1 butter pecan cake mix
2 (21-ounce) cans apple pie filling
1 1/2 sticks butter, melted
1 cup quick oats, not instant
2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed
2 teaspoons apple pie spice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13baking dish with Pam.
Spoon pie filling evenly in the prepared baking dish. Sift cake mix evenly over the apples.
Whisk together oats, sugar and spice. Sprinkle evenly over the cake mix layer. Drizzle butter evenly over all. Bake 50-55 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Serve warm with Mayfield vanilla ice cream.
Cook’s note: Freeze the butter! Grate evenly over the cake mix for a more even crust. Do you have an old salad shooter? Use it.
Strawberry Quesadillas
6 inch flour tortillas
Melted butter
1 tablespoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Blend sugar and cinnamon well, set aside
For the filling:
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1 cup roughly chopped strawberries
Brush one side of the tortilla lightly with melted butter
Place on a hot pan. Brown slightly. Remove from heat, sprinkle browned side with cinnamon sugar mixture. Spread half with strawberry mixture. Fold in quarters. Place in a slightly warm oven. Serve warm. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
Stir Fried Vegetables over Pasta
Butter or oil
Your choice kind and amount:
Sweet onion, thinly slivered
Red, yellow and green bell peppers, julienned
Fresh sliced mushrooms
Zucchini, roughly julienned
Yellow squash, roughly julienned
2-3 cloves roasted garlic
1-2 (15-ounce) cans fire roasted diced tomatoes
Pasta of your choice, cooked al dente according to package directions. Set aside.
Italian six cheese blend
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. In a large skillet, heat oil and/or butter. Add onions, peppers, garlic and mushrooms. Cook and stir until mushrooms are lightly browned. Add squash and zucchini. Cook and stir until squash and zucchini are crisp tender. Add tomatoes. Heat to bubbling. Layer pasta evenly in the 9x13 baking dish. Pour vegetable mixture over. Spread evenly. Top with cheese. Bake until cheese is melted and golden.
Dottie’s Slow Cooker Apple Butter
5 pounds apples, peeled, cored and cut into small pieces (Granny Smith, honey crisp and gala)
Place apples in the slow cooker.
Toss with 1 1/2 cups sugar.
Cook on high six hours.
After six hours, stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg,
1 teaspoon ground cloves and 1 1/2 cups sugar.
Cook on low four hours.
Dottie says: “I like to mash the apples to the texture of applesauce.” Place in containers and refrigerate. Freezes well.
