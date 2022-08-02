I’ve seen Everything Bagels for years. Never tried one because I don’t like bagels, with the exception of Panera’s asiago bagels. With sausage or crisp bacon, egg and a slice of cheese, that’s a breakfast to enjoy.
Still living with only a mini refrigerator and an induction cooker, finding recipes to share is turning out to be right enjoyable. My induction cooker only likes pot bottoms that will stick to a magnet. Fortunately, I have some.
I’ve been known to put a little dob of cheese on the griddle, fry it good and brown then enjoy it! Therefore, the cheese taco will be one of my favorites. Be sure it’s a non stick surface.
I found the seasoning to be delicious as a sandwich spread as well as a salad dressing. I opted to use it on the cheese taco as well. Chipotle is hot! Refrigerate the mixture a while so the flavors blend.
It’s not exactly hot chocolate weather yet. But, when it is frosty outside, you’ll find today’s version right enjoyable.
Everything Bagel Seasoning
2 tablespoons poppy seed
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
I use one tablespoon white and one tablespoon black
2 tablespoons dried onion flakes
1 tablespoon dried minced garlic
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Whisk all ingredients together. Store in a jar, air tight. Refrigerate if desired.
Everything Bagel Spread, Dip or Salad Dressing
3/4 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons seasoning blend
Salt and pepper to taste
Blend ingredients thoroughly. Store in a jar, air tight. Keep refrigerated.
Burnt Cheese Tacos
6-inch corn tortillas
Shredded Mexican cheese blend
Non stick skillet or griddle
Place 1/3 cup cheese on a hot griddle. Lay tortilla over cheese. Place more cheese on half the tortilla. Cook until bottom cheese is golden and crisp around the edges.
Fold tortilla in half. Continue to cook until the cheese in the middle is melted. Turn once if desired. Serve warm with sauce.
Sauce
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chipotle sauce, or to taste
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
Stir together. Cover and refrigerate.
Hot Chocolate5 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
2 cups whole milk
Light brown sugar to taste
In a small, heavy sauce pan, heat milk until steaming. Do not boil.
Add chocolate. Stir until melted. Sweeten to taste. Top with marshmallows or whipped cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.