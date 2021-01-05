Happy New Year!!
You’ll probably notice today’s recipes are like the white lines in a parking lot — not rules, just suggestions. With some ingredients being unavailable right now, don’t go to every store in town. Instead, use your imagination and whatever’s available in the store you’re in or your own pantry. The internet is a gold mine for locating substitutes.
For example, look for cheese that melts nicely for the layered sandwich.
Consider these recipes for Superbowl Sunday. But don’t omit the pizza or the wings.
If a diet or just eating healthier was one of your new year’s resolutions, today’s recipes are close to perfect. Hot chocolate is healthy!!
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
2 1/2 cups rotini or bow tie pasta, cooked al dente
1 each, zucchini and carrot, thinly sliced
1/2 cup each, green and red bell pepper, diced
2 1/4 ounce can sliced ripe olives, drained
1/2 cup feta, crumbled
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and chill or add dressing and serve immediately.
Italian Dressing
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup white wine vinegar
1/2 cup grated parmesan
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1 clove garlic, crushed
Add all ingredients to a jar with a tight fitting lid. Shake vigorously! Pour over salad mixture just before serving. Refrigerate left overs.
Ham Layered Salad
10 ounces salad greens, your choice
3 Roma tomatoes, sliced
Sliced kosher pickles
4 boiled eggs, quartered and halved
2 cups chopped ham
Thinly sliced red onion rings
Salad dressing of your choice
In a large glass bowl, layer ingredients in order given. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Pass the dressing at table.
Cook’s note: Honey mustard is my choice of dressing here.
Warm Layered Sandwich
1 round loaf bread, cut in half horizontally
Honey mustard
Thinly sliced deli turkey
Thinly sliced hard salami
Shredded mozzarella
Thinly sliced red onion rings
Thinly sliced deli ham
Thinly sliced deli roast beef, optional
Thinly sliced Swiss
Plum tomatoes
Leaf lettuce of your choice
Hollow out the bread halves. Spread with mustard. Layer ingredients in order given. Replace top. Wrap securely in foil. Bake 12-15 minutes. Remove the top. Place lettuce atop tomatoes. Replace top and cut into wedges for serving.
Cook’s note: Use your favorite mustard.
Double Hot Chocolate Mix
4 cups nonfat dry milk powder
2 cups white chocolate chips
2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
In a food processor, pulse all ingredients to a fine powder. Store, tightly covered in the refrigerator.
To serve:
1/3 cup powder
1 cup very hot milk
Pepper mint sticks, marshmallows or whipped cream for garnish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.