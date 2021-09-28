There’s no rhyme nor reason to today’s recipes. Somebody wanted a fall themed menu. So apple dip today and last column’ s pumpkin cupcakes. We learned apple dip is delicious on banana bread. It’s a peanut butter and banana sandwich for company. Somebody else wanted fruited chicken salad. I had bananas going south on the counter. You already have the banana bread recipe. If you’ve misplaced your copy, call me.
Butterscotch Topping is tasty on spice cake, ice cream or drizzled over pumpkin cupcakes.
We’re just before getting so busy with holidays, we might skip lunch. A lunch smoothie is quick and nutritious. Prep the ingredients ahead, refrigerate and whiz in to lunch in seconds. Don’t overdo the flax seed, it’ll taste like grass!
I’ve made enough savory chicken salad in the last forty years to sink the Queen Mary, but I learn a new version once in a while and today’s is the best fruited version I’ve ever tasted. I attribute that to the unusual dressing.
Butterscotch Topping
1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1/4 cup whipping cream
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons light Karo syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine all ingredients in a small, heavy sauce pan. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Cook two minutes. Remove from heat. Add vanilla. Cool, cover and refrigerate. Warm as desired before serving.
Lunch Smoothie
2 small carrots, chilled and chopped
1/2 cup chilled pineapple, tidbits, chunks or crushed
1 cup vanilla yogurt
1/4 cup cottage cheese
1/2-1 teaspoon cinnamon
1-2 tablespoons ground flax seed
1 tablespoon honey
Blend to desired constancy.
Apple Dip
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
Blend well. Refrigerate leftovers
Chicken Salad with Fruit
4 cooked chicken breast halves, hand chopped
2 sweet/tart apples (I like Gala)
2 cups, chopped walnuts or pecans (Toast them if desired)
1/2 red onion, diced
3 ribs celery, diced
2 tablespoons, freshly squeezed, lemon juice
3/4 cup vanilla yogurt
2/3 cup mayonnaise, or to taste
25 (or to taste) seedless grapes, quartered
In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, yogurt and mayonnaise. Add remaining ingredients. Stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
