If you love coffee, you’ll love biscotti. If you hate coffee, you’ll love biscotti. I’ll even eat store bought biscotti. My dear friend, the late Blanche Vandergriff, bought me a special biscotti pan, hence the pretty slices in the picture. Yours will be just as pretty if you wait the 30 minutes to slice them and use a serrated knife. The flavor variations are numerous. I think I want to try almonds and dried cherries soon. I’ll add a drop or two of almond extract. They make a delicious gift.
If you have your mouth set for chocolate cake, a chocolate cookie or a brownie, reset your mouth. This is bread. It is sweet, but not very. It is crunchy. It is chocolatey. It is good, warm with butter or room temperature without butter. I know I’ve seen a recipe for chocolate bread in every bread machine cookbook I own and that’s a lot of recipes. I never wanted to try one. Bread machine loaves are ugly on top and have a hole in the bottom. However, handmade chocolate bread can be really attractive. Note the individual loaves in the picture. Great little gifts, don’t you think?
I’ve seen more recipes for snickerdoodles than I have chocolate bread. Never wanted to try one of those either. However, when I was asked by a very special customer/friend and they were her favorite ... I put a couple of the recipes together and won her enthusiastic approval. The cinnamon sugar coating amounts can be adjusted to your taste. Another nice gift?
Biscotti
2 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 cup sugar
1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
3/4 cup chopped pistachios
2/3 cup chopped craisins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray the parchment lightly with Pam. Whisk together flour and baking powder.
With a mixer, beat butter, sugar and salt until light. Add eggs, one at a time, beating briefly after each. Add dry ingredients and beat only until well blended. Stir in pistachios and craisins until well blended.
On the prepared parchment paper, form dough into approximately 13x3-inch log. Bake 35-40 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove from oven. Set aside 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, slice log into 1/2-3/4 inch slices. Return to oven, cut side down. Bake 12-15 minutes or until slightly golden. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store, tightly covered, in the refrigerator as long as three days if desired.
Cook’s note: You may use any nut you prefer and your favorite dried berry. Dip one end of the biscotti in melted white or milk chocolate. You may add half teaspoon vanilla or almond extract to the batter.
Chocolate Bread
2 1/4 cups of all purpose flour
2 cups sugar
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 cup oil
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 2 (9x5x3 inch) loaf pans with Bakers Joy. Line the bottoms with parchment paper and spray the parchment lightly.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, salt and baking powder. In a large bowl beat sugar, eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Add liquid mixture to the dry mixture. Beat only until mixed. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans. Divide equally between the prepared pans. Bake 35-40 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Wrap securely. Store in the refrigerator.
Snickerdoodles
For the cookie dough:
1 cup butter, at room temperature
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 3/4 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1/2 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until light. Add vanilla extract. Add eggs, one at a time, beating briefly after each. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cream of tartar, soda and salt. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Scoop about two tablespoons of dough, roll into a ball and drop into the cinnamon mixture. Working with about four cookie balls at a time, toss gently in the cinnamon mixture. Place on the prepared cookie sheet about two inches apart. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden. Cool on the cookie sheet about five minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Cook’s note: Using a small ice cream scoop makes short work of scooping the dough and more easily makes the cookies equal in size.
For the cinnamon/sugar coating: 1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
In a good plastic bag, combine thoroughly.
