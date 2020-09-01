I do not drink strong coffee! I drink a special light roast from Vienna Coffee’s roastery. It’s delicious and tastes like coffee smells. You will need a cup of strong coffee for the cappuccino cream or you won’t have enough coffee flavor. If you have one of the one-cup-at-a-time pots, it will be perfect. If not, go by wherever you get your morning coffee and buy a cup. I usually get a cup of espresso when I’m making tiramisu.
I’ve made focaccia several times over the years, but never thought of splitting it in half for a sandwich. Any sandwich filling will do. You can saute minced onions, minced garlic and diced mushrooms in butter for a delicious topping before you sprinkle on the cheese.
I know there’s lots of you still staying home, either working, home schooling or just being cautious. I hope today’s recipes will appeal to you and make mealtime special.
Cappuccino Cream
1 cup freshly brewed, strong coffee
1/2 cup half and half
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature, soft
1 (3.4 ounce) package of Jello French vanilla instant pudding mix
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
8 ounces extra creamy cool whip
In a medium bowl, combine coffee and milk. Gradually beat in the cream cheese until smooth. Add pudding mix and cinnamon. Beat at low speed one minute. Fold in the cool whip until well blended. Spoon into serving dishes, cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until serving time. Just before serving, top with whipped cream. Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon if desired.
Focaccia in the bread machine
3/4 cup warm water (110 degrees)
2 tablespoons oil
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups bread flour
1 1/2 teaspoons yeast
Any shredded cheese, that melts well, of your choice.
Place ingredients in the bread machine canister according to the manufacturer’s directions. When cycle is finished, remove dough to a greased baking sheet. Shape into a 12-inch round. Brush lightly with oil. Cover lightly with plastic wrap. Raise 30 minutes. With your finger, press dimples into the dough all around. Spread topping over dough. Sprinkle with cheeses. Bake 15-20 minutes or until edges are golden.
Roast Beef Sandwich
For the dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons dill weed
1 teaspoon onion powder
Focaccia
Lettuce leaves
Tomato
Combine mayonnaise, sour cream dill weed and onion powder. Stir to blend well. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach
Red onion, thinly sliced
Mushrooms, thinly sliced
Strawberries, sliced
Sugar snap peas, thinly sliced
Toasted, sliced almonds
Poppy Seed Dressing
Place spinach on a serving dish. Scatter remaining ingredients over as desired. Drizzle with dressing.
