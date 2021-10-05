I will wear 50 cent jeans from the Presbyterian church rummage sale, but I will not compromise the quality of my groceries. However, I have learned to be creative when ingredients are “temporarily” unavailable. I’ve made picante chicken for years. It has lots of fans. When I found my cheese-filled ravioli in the fridge with no go-with, I added them to the picante chicken. I think it got even more fans.
I haven’t used store-bought tomato sauce since my favorite was discontinued 20 years ago. I found today’s recipe delicious and versatile. Cooked til thickened, it makes a delightful pizza sauce. I’m considering adding bell peppers and mushrooms to my next batch. Omitting the food processor and adding diced yellow squash and zucchini would make a healthy and delicious vegetarian marinara sauce.
I over baked my breakfast rectangles. So, I discarded the very well done egg and enjoyed two.
Roasted Tomato Pasta Sauce
4 cups chopped tomatoes
3 cloves minced garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon dried Italian herb blend
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup vegetable broth, chicken broth or water
Spray a baking sheet with Pam. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, toss all ingredients except liquid in oil. Spread on the baking sheet. Roast 20-25 minutes. Transfer to a heavy saucepan. Add liquid. Simmer 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Process to desired constancy. Spoon over cooked pasta of your choice.
Cook’s note: Add minced onion, diced bell peppers and sliced mushrooms
Breakfast Rectangles
1 roll Pillsbury crescent dough
4 eggs
1/2 cup shredded deli ham
1/2 cup cooked and crumbled sausage
1/2 cup cooked and crumbled bacon
1/2 cup shredded cheddar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Spray parchment with Pam. Unroll dough into parchment and cut into four rectangles. Make a rim around each piece. Break egg into each rectangle. Sprinkle each with remaining ingredients. Bake 18-22 minutes or until egg is desired doneness and bread is golden.
Consider adding sauteed diced onion, bell peppers and mushrooms.
Picante Chicken with Ravioli
1 (16-ounce) jar Pace picante sauce, hot or mild
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
4-5 chicken breast halves, cut into large chunks
1 family size bag of cheese filled ravioli
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese or cheese blend of your choice.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. In a large bowl, combine sauce, mustard and brown sugar. Add chicken. Toss to coat. Add ravioli and toss gently to coat. Sprinkle generously with cheese. Bake 45 minutes or until chicken is done and cheese is golden.
