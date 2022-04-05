I made a tomato pie 15 years ago using a different recipe and the results weren’t edible for the most part. I have tried another one and it’s the best. The pizza crust is so versatile you can use it to make calzones, too, and it’s amazing. The cinnamon bread is the tastiest I’ve ever eaten. Eat it for breakfast or anytime you need to satisfy a sweet tooth. The bread machine does a lot of the work for you. Then spread some of the tasty walnut spread on slices after baking. Your family will go nuts for a second piece.
Tomato Pie
1 (9”) baked pie crust
2 1/4 pounds firm, ripe tomatoes, sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon oil
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup fresh herbs, of choice
1 cup Italian six cheese blend
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup shredded cheddar
Place tomatoes on several layers of paper towels. Sprinkle with salt. Drain a long time. Pat dry.
Cook onions in oil until tender. Add herbs, cook until wilted.
Layer tomatoes evenly in the baked crust. Spread onion mixture over tomatoes.
Combine Italian cheese and mayonnaise. Spoon on top of tomatoes. Spread as best you can. Sprinkle cheddar over all. Bake 30 minutes or until golden. Cool slightly before serving.
Bread Machine cinnamon swirl bread
1 cup milk
2 eggs
1/4 cup butter, at room temperature
4 cups bread flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons yeast
Place ingredients in the canister according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Select dough cycle.
Spray 2 (9x5x3) baking pans with Pam. Divide dough in half. Roll each one into an approximate 12x8 rectangle. Brush each rectangle generously with melted butter.
Combine cinnamon and sugar. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon sugar filling mixture on each rectangle. Roll up, jelly roll fashion. Seal seams. Place seam side down in the prepared pan. Brush tops with butter. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake 30 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Cinnamon sugar for the top. 1/2 cup brown sugar. 2 tablespoons sugar. 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Stir well. Sprinkle on as desired. Cover remainder and set aside.
For the filling::
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
2 teaspoons cinnamon
For the spread:
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon molasses
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons finely chopped toasted walnuts
In a small bowl, combine. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Bread Machine pizza crust
1 cup warm water
3 tablespoons oil
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried Italian herb blend
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Place ingredients in the bread machine according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Select dough cycle. Let finished dough rest 5-30 minutes. Divide dough into four approximately equal pieces. Roll each out to a circle. Place filling off center. Fold unfilled half over filling. Crimp edges with a fork. Brush with beaten egg. Bake until golden. Serve with marinara sauce if desired.
For the filling:
2 tablespoons oil
1 cup chopped onion
8 ounces fresh chopped mushrooms
1 garlic clove, grated
2 cups broccoli florets, cut into small pieces of
2 broccoli packed, baby spinach/baby kale
1 cup Italian six cheese blend
1/2 cup shredded cheddar
Cook onions and mushrooms in oil until tender. Add garlic. Cook a minute. Add broccoli; cook until crisp tender. Add greens; cover. Turn off heat. Set aside until greens are wilted. Spoon into the calzone crust as directed.
